Rihanna Shows Off Her Toned Legs During A Romantic Date Night With BF Hassan Jameel — See Pics

Rihanna was a gorgeous sight to see on Apr. 15 when she stepped out to go on a date with boyfriend Hassan Jameel in a flattering black mini dress that showed off her legs.

Rihanna, 31, dressed to impress when she made a rare appearance in New York City to attend a romantic dinner at Bar & Books cocktail lounge with her hunky billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 30, on the night of Apr. 15. The singer showed off her toned legs in a knee-length dress that she wore underneath a fashionable black coat with white shoes with straps as she crossed a street leaving the location. She let her hair down and wore glamorous earrings with her outfit.

Although the lovebirds weren’t photographed together on their date night, Hassan was seen standing outside next to a vehicle the day after on Apr. 16, looking relaxed and of course, very handsome. He had on a long-sleeved black sweater and gray pants during the outing and topped off the look with a blue baseball cap. The Saudi Arabian businessman was holding his phone as he looked in a direction away from the camera facing him.

Rihanna and Hassan have been very private about their relationship so it’s no surprise they weren’t spotted arriving or leaving the NYC date spot together. They have reportedly been dating since around summer 2017, when they were first spotted together, and although there were rumors of a split a year later, they debunked them when they were seen getting cozy together again on a vacation in Mexico in July 2018. More split rumors followed, but again, the couple showed up to events together. Rihanna most recently took Hassan to a Los Angeles Lakers baseball game for her birthday in Feb. 2019, proving they’re still very much an item.

It’s great to see Rihanna having the time of her life with her boyfriend. We hope to see more pics of them in the future.