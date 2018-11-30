Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: Why They Are Hooking Up Again After Rumored Split

The spark between Rihanna & Hassan Jameel is still there! HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why the pair can’t seem to stay away from each other.

After Rihanna, 30, and her on-again, off-again beau Hassan Jameel were spotted out together on Nov. 27, fans were wondering what led the two to rekindle their romance. After speaking to a source close to Riri, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned why the two can’t seem to close the door on their romance. “Rihanna likes Hassan a lot, so it was easy for her to hook up with him again a few times over the holidays,” the source shares. “She even thought she was in love with him before their busy schedules interfered with their passionate relationship. Rihanna still sees Hassan when she can, and when they do, the spark is still there,” they add. “Rihanna and Hassan have amazing chemistry and she is not ready to let go of him completely.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep of Rihanna for comment.

Riri and Hassan were spotted together for the first time in months earlier this week, according to the Daily Mail. The pair hit up the upscale Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Nov. 27, and were reportedly “surrounded by bodyguards and entered the restaurant’s private room through the back door, before spending three hours at dinner.” Although photographers didn’t snap Hassan as he arrived, they were able to catch a glimpse of Rihanna. The hit-maker seen rocking a black coat, and a gold necklace, as she stepped foot into the eatery. However, don’t think that this means that the pair are on the fast track to a full-blown relationship. The source adds that it’s only been a few times that they have linked up. “They have been hooking up, a few times, off and on for a while again, since before Halloween and again over Thanksgiving.”

While we love seeing Riri and Hassan together, not everyone’s happy to hear that this romance been rekindled. In fact Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex, was devastated after hearing of the dinner, a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Chris is crushed, he had no idea Rihanna was still dealing with Hassan,” our source said. “He fully believed they were over and done for good so it’s a real blow to find out they were out for a romantic dinner. Chris is taking it hard because he was really getting his hopes up.”