Kylie Jenner Parties With Travis Scott & Sisters Khloe & Kourtney In The Limo After The Oscar After Parties

After hitting up all the post-Oscar bashes, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian had an after-party of their own in the back of a limo.

The Vanity Fair Oscar party had nothing on the bash going on in the back of Kylie Jenner’s limo once the night of partying was over. After hitting up the legendary Vanity Fair gala and Beyonce and Jay-Z’s bash, the 22-year-old makeup mogul had a ­after-after-party in the back of her limo. Kylie was joined by her fellow Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, as well as her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 27. They were also joined by a small Cooper (from the Trolls movies) doll. First featured in Kylie’s Instagram Story that showed her getting ready, the small Troll figure found himself in Khloe’s cleavage at the end of the night.

“Cooper, get out of there, Coops. Are you serious?” asked Kylie in a clip posted to her IG Story. Other videos showed Cooper partying atop of Khloe’s new hairstyle, before tumbling down. That was not all, as Kylie captured Kourtney munching on some King’s Hawaiian rolls. “It be your own family sometimes,” she captioned the video, which also captured Travis chilling in the limo. Though Kim Kardashian wasn’t physically in the limo with her sisters, she was there in spirit – at least, in the photos of Kim, Kourt, Khloe, and Kylie (presumably taken at the VF bash) that Kourtney was passing around.

All in all, the 2020 Oscars was a massive night for the entire KarJenner clan. Kylie certainly made a splash with her debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. It’s hard to believe that Kylie hadn’t attended the event before this year, but she certainly made up for the lost time. She wore a strapless, navy blue gown that gave her an hourglass silhouette. “Couldn’t really sit in this, but it was worth it,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her dress. It was a stunning first impression, and thankfully, Kylie got a chance to sit (and breathe) afterward. She changed into an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood red dress when she attended Bey and Jay’s Chateau Marmont bash.

A saga do Cooper continua! Kylie Jenner via Instagram Stories. 📍| Áudio removido devido aos direitos autorais. pic.twitter.com/aNQE9TCg4u — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) February 10, 2020

Khloé Kardashian via Instagram Stories. 📍| Áudio removido devido aos direitos autorais. pic.twitter.com/JwYZH63lNP — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) February 10, 2020

Travis’s appearance in Kylie’s stories reaffirms what she told Harper’s Bazaar. Despite breaking up in 2019, the two have spent a lot of time together, which suits Kylie fine. “We have such a great relationship,” she said of her and her ex-boyfriend. “We both love [daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”