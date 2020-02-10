Kourtney Kardashian looked positively dazzling in her scintillating gown that bared her skin on her way to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 2020 Oscars after-party!

The biggest night in Hollywood wouldn’t have been complete with an appearance by the Kardashian sisters. In the late hours of Feb. 9, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her sisters for a fun night at Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s glamorous Oscars after-party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, sported a stunning metallic gown with glimmering embellishments sewn intricately throughout the garment. The dress also featured a halter neckline, baring Kourt’s toned back and fit frame for all to see. Wearing translucent heels, Kourtney’s gown also featured a high slit up the back, showcasing her calves and long legs. What’s more, Kourtney also showed off her brand new short haircut!

Just hours before the Oscars on Feb. 9, Kourtney flaunted her new ‘do that she showed off her Instagram account. In the image, Kourt wore a beautiful white gown — possibly a look for an earlier Oscars-related affair — and had her face done with gorgeous makeup, including a smokey eye. “Take a seat, I’ve been expecting you,” Kourtney captioned the trio of sultry images taken at her lavish dining table.

Her new short hair wholly complimented her sexy look for Beyonce and Jay-Z’s big bash. But Kourtney has shown time and again that, regardless of the occasion, she is always putting her best (fashion) foot forward. On Jan. 24, Kourtney stepped out in a chic and casual look. Kourtney wore an eye-catching ensemble, which included a low-cut top on her lunch date with her younger sister Kim Kardashian‘s, 39, former assistant Stephanie Shepherd in Venice, CA. The look also included matching wide leg pants and a long black leather jacket that helped her strut her stuff. She paired the look with a set of black heeled boots with a pointed toe.

Given just how great she usually looks, it’s really no surprise that Kourtney was one of the best dressed on Oscar night. She truly looked so dazzling at the post-Oscars soiree. Her metallic gown was one of the highlights of an evening full of fabulous, glamorous dresses. To see more from the post-Oscars parties, click through the gallery above!