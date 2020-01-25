See Pic
Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Rocks Low-Cut Top On Lunch Outing After Admitting She ‘Wishes’ She Was Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out looking gorgeous in a flattering outfit that showed off her assets when she enjoyed lunch in Venice, CA with her sister Kim’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd on Jan. 24.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is looking absolutely amazing these days and her latest outing proved it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore an eye-catching outfit that included a low-cut top when she went to get lunch with her younger sister Kim Kardashian‘s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd in Venice, CA on Jan. 24. The look also included matching flared out pants and a long black leather jacket that helped her strut her stuff in a fashionable way. She paired the look with black heeled boots with a pointy toe and Stephanie also looked good in a tan wrap-around jacket and snakeskin boots.

The outing with Stephanie comes after Kourtney admitted she wishes she was pregnant in response to a fan who commented on a recent pic of her on social media on Jan. 22. The fan asked the mother-of-three if she was expecting in the photo and she replied with the simple yet powerful words, “No, I wish.”

Although she didn’t elaborate on the comment, Kourtney, who has been seen getting close with ex Younes Bendjima, 26, in the last couple of months, admitted to freezing her eggs in case she wanted a fourth baby in the future in a 2018 Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode. She already has son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick, 36, who she remains friendly with.

It will be interesting to see if Kourtney decides to welcome another addition to her brood in the new year or beyond but since she’s already a doting mother to her three kids, we can pretty much guarantee she’ll most likely be the same to a fourth!