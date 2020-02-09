Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Debuts Shorter Hairdo In A Stunning Strapless Dress — See Before & After

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a gorgeous cream dress as she unveiled her new hair style before heading to Malika Haqq’s baby shower!

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, looks so chic with her shorter hair do! The Keeping Up star revealed a her dramatically different cut in an Instagram post on Sunday, Feb. 9 and appeared to lose several inches off her gorgeous raven hued locks. “Take a seat, I’ve been expecting you,” Kourtney captioned the trio of sultry images taken at her lavish dining table. Keeping her center part, the mom-of-three rocked a sleek straight style showing off her blunt new cut! It’s unclear when, exactly, Kourtney cut her hair but it’s noticeably longer in other photos posted to her Instagram page.

The Poosh founder stunned in a strapless leather gown by contemporary Australian designer Dion Lee. The sexy cream ensemble featured a bustier and center slit, showing off her perfectly toned legs. She paired the stunning dress with a gray suede Prada bag, and a pair of open-toe black leather mules — just like the ones little sis Kylie Jenner rocked by Bottega Veneta! Kourtney was dressed up for friend Malika Haqq‘s lavish teddy bear-themed baby shower planned by little sister Khloe Kardashian, 35. Malika didn’t want to have any color involved with the event, so Khloe kept the theme — including the dress code — all neutral.

The lavish shower — planned by KarJenner party guru Mindy Weiss — took over the ballroom at the opulent Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills. Floral genius Jeff Leatham created custom green moss bears for the decor, while Mindy’s team decked the hotel ballroom in layers of cream and beige balloons. Guests got a look at the party details on Khloe’s Instagram stories, including a decadent dessert table, pink champagne, and adorable teddy bear shaped bottles of iced tea.

Guests included the KarJenner clan, including Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and mom Kris Jenner, along with Kardashian friends Stephanie Shephard and hair stylist Jen Atkin. Malika’s ex-boyfriend — and the baby’s father — O.T. Genasis was also present. Kourtney posted up a storm from the event, and even stepped into the glam black-and-white photo booth to snap pics with BFFs Stephanie and Jen! “Wife Life,” Kourtney sweetly captioned a re-post of one of the booth images.

“A BEARy beautiful Baby Shower!! I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time,” Khloe shared on her Instagram account Feb. 9. “I could not thank @mindyweiss @andrew_mindyweiss @jeffleatham enough!! I know I’m a lot at times because I’m so specific and I love to micro manage 😉 but you guys always go over the top. You surpass any dream that I have ever conjured up in my head as to how I want something to look. Every time I am WOWED by your work and perfection! Thank you guys for being the best! You literally are my dream team!”