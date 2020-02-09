Malika Haqq Confirms O.T. Genasis Is Her Baby’s Father 4 Months After Announcing Pregnancy

Malika Haqq gave a sweet speech full of gratitude at her amazing baby shower on the afternoon of Feb. 8 and in it, she revealed that the father of her upcoming bundle of joy is O.T. Genasis.

Malika Haqq, 36, is getting ready to welcome a baby boy in about a month and she’s becoming more open about the whole experience! The brunette beauty hadn’t revealed who the father of her child was since announcing her pregnancy in Sept. 2019, but on Feb. 8, she confirmed it is rapper O.T. Genasis, 32, at her baby shower, which was thrown by event planner Mindy Weiss. In a video that Malika’s BFF Khloe Kardashian, 35, who was at the baby shower, posted to her Instagram stories, the mother-to-be can be heard thanking O.T., whose real name is Odis Flores, in an endearing speech of gratitude she gave to attendees.

“Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby],” Malika, who was dressed in a long sleeveless tan dress, said in the speech. “This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart. Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me… I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.”

Although there was already speculation that O.T. was the father since he and Malika dated for two years before breaking up last spring, Malika didn’t officially say it until now so it seems to be proof that she’s getting more comfortable in her role as a mom. In the video, O.T., who was also at the baby shower, flashed a smile when she mentioned him. It’s unclear if the former lovebirds are back together again, but they both looked as happy as could be at the beautiful celebration.

In addition to O.T. and Khloe, other attendees of the lavish event included Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more. The shower was held in a room that had a lot of impressive festive decorations such as balloons, larger than life moss teddy bears, a huge cake, and a cereal bar.

We look forward to seeing Malika and O.T.’s son in the near future!