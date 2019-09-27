Khloe Kardashian Lunches With BFF Malika Haqq After Ex Tristan Thompson Calls Her ‘Beautiful’

Well, Tristan Thompson wasn’t wrong. Hours after he called Khloe Kardashian ‘beautiful’ under her Instagram post, the ‘KUWTK’ star embodied that compliment during a lunch outing with her close friend, Malika Haqq.

We can see why Tristan Thompson, 28, can’t stop complimenting Khloe Kardashian, 35! With a high-knot ponytail, strong-rimmed shades and large hoop earrings, Khloe looked fierce as she stepped out for lunch with her good friend Malika Haqq, 36, in Los Angeles on Sept. 26. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also looked ready to take on the beginning of fall in her latte-colored button coat, which complemented the actual cup of coffee she was holding. We haven’t quite hit the holiday season just yet, however, and Khloe tackled this transition period in a strapless white bodysuit and studded cargo pants in true Los Angeleno style.

Not quite busting out her autumn wardrobe just yet, Malika opted for a breezier satin shirt with a regal jacquard print. The blue on the top color coordinated with the Sky High star’s micro bag, the latest trend to emerge from the purse industry. Malika’s lace-up stiletto boots, which featured Christian Louboutin’s iconic red soles, matched with Khloe’s boots that also featured sky-high heels and shoelace.

Khloe doesn’t need anyone to tell her she looks good, but her ex is doing just that anyways. On the same day of Khloe’s BFF lunch outing, Tristan gushed under her latest Instagram selfie, “The sun is shinning [sic] bright on a beautiful diamond. Smooth, buddy.” Yes, he basically penned a poem for Khloe, much to fans’ annoyance. Tristan has caught the compliment bug as of late, because he also called his ex-girlfriend “perfection” after she pulled off a beauty look inspired by Anna Nicole Smith’s Guess campaign on Sept. 21.

Despite the flattery, Khloe is not looking to give Tristan a third shot after his two scandals — the first being a video of him cheating with two women when she was pregnant, and the second being that he allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods, 22, at a house party in Feb. 2019. “At the end of the day, Khloe has been through the toughest times with Tristan already and there’s nothing he can do or say to win her back at this point,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Of course, it feels nice to have Tristan try and win Khloe back after everything he’s done, but Khloe could never imagine getting back with him. Not only because of the disrespect he has shown her and their relationship, but as a message for her daughter, True Thompson, that she doesn’t need any man to validate her self worth. Too much has happened between Khloe and Tristan and all she cares about is focusing on a healthy co-parenting relationship with him for the sake of their daughter.”