Khloe Kardashian Transforms Into Anna Nicole Smith In Stunning Pic & Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment

Khloe looked stunning in her latest photo, and her sisters were also digging the vintage Anna Nicole Smith vibe!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, has been looking hotter than ever lately, but she was giving us all the vibes in her latest series of Instagram photos posted on Saturday, September 21! “❥ Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign ❥,” Khloe captioned the gorgeous pictures. Her ex Tristan Thompson took note, commenting “Perfection” and adding a flirty “😍” emoji. Khloe and Tristan share 1-year-old daughter True, but had a series of ups-and-downs after Tristan was caught cheating while she was pregnant then later kissed sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The relationship has been tense, but they’ve continued to co-parent True. Kim Kardashian also bumped into Tristan at New York Fashion Week, and the duo seemed friendly.

In the gorgeous photos, Khloe rocked a moussed and voluminous hair style reminiscent of the mid to early ’90s. She can be seen wearing a super sexy bustier style denim top, pushing up her perfectly perky cleavage and appears to offer a glimpse of her toned tummy in the final snap. Khloe accessorized with dainty jewelry, including rings, bracelets. Her makeup was fresh and neutral, as she sported a nude lip with a hunt of gloss, bold lashes, liner and filled in brows. She complimented her neutral makeup with a pretty nude nail.

Khloe was referencing the late model and Playboy Playmate in her caption, who sadly passed away of an overdose in 2007 at only 39-years-old. Prior to her death, Anna Nicole made headlines for marrying Howard Marshall, an 89-year-old billionaire, in 1994. The gorgeous model is survived by daughter Danielynn Birkhead, now 13, who also modeled for Guess at age 6. Anna’s 1992 Guess campaign was perhaps one of the blonde bombshell’s most memorable, and Khloe nailed the look in her 2019 version! Like Khloe, Anna also starred in her very own E! reality series, The Anna Nicole Smith Show.

Khloe posed a series of four photos, posing with her finger on her cheek, and looking at and away from the camera in the various shots. Her famous sisters were also loving the shots, as Kylie, 22, posted “Perfection 🔥♥️” and Kim, 38, shared “Twins!!!!! Omg she’s my fave and so are you!!!” Kourtney, 40, left a flirty cat-heart eye emoji, while mom Kris Jenner, 63, wrote “You are so beautiful inside and out 🙏💕🙏💕.”