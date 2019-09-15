‘KUWTK’: Khloe Struggles To Co-Parent With Tristan Thompson After Jordyn Woods Scandal

Months after Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian was still struggling to figure out co-parenting with her ex during the Sept. 15 episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Khloe Kardashian dealt with the aftermath of having to see Tristan Thompson at their daughter, True’s, birthday party during the Sept. 15 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Last week, Khloe got upset that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West entertained a conversation with Tristan regarding the NBA star being upset over last season’s KUWTK promo, which heavily featured him cheating on Khloe. After some time went by, though, she realized that it was Tristan who she was really pissed at.

“I don’t want to talk about any of this,” Khloe explained. “And [for him] to try and be like…a victim? That’s gross to me. There’s a time and place for everything and this is not the time or place.” The next day, Kim played Khloe a visit, and Khloe further explained, “I think Kanye was probably so uncomfortable being cornered like that. I think ‘Ye was nice for even listening and trying to talk or whatever.” She also revealed that Kanye had texted her to apologize, but she didn’t even need to hear it from him. “I said…it’s okay, Ye, I don’t want to put you in the middle of it, don’t worry about it.”

At the end of the day, Khloe was pissed that Tristan even brought up the situation at all during True’s party. “Tristan never should have had a conversation like that at our daughter’s birthday,” she explained. “It shows the lack of respect he has for me and my family.”

Later, Khloe lamented about the situation with her bestie, Malika Haqq, who assured her that the drama certainly didn’t ruin anything at True’s party, and made sure Khloe knew that time would heal all the wounds. “I didn’t ever expect that I was going to be celebrating her first birthday with Tristan being a guest,” Khloe admitted. “I thought this was going to be a party that mommy and daddy threw for True together. It was very awkward and uncomfortable. It wasn’t what I thought at all. It’s sad.”

Khloe also revealed that she was really struggling to co-parent now that she and Tristan were broken up. “I come from a family of great co-parenters,” she said. “My sister did a great job, my mom and dad did a great job, but I also know that it took time for both of them to get over their own issues with their significant others and then be able to co-parent beautifully. Right now, it’s really challenging and tough for me. I know I will get to that place. It’s going to be a journey and I think a hard journey with highs and lows, but I know I’m going to figure this out.”