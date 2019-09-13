Khloe Kardashian: How She Feels About Kim Being ‘Friendly’ With Tristan Thompson In NYC

Tristan Thompson not only showed up to the same restaurant as Kim Kardashian, he also took a seat at her table! The surprise encounter reportedly ended with ‘hugs’ — we’ve learned whether or not Khloe Kardashian had an ‘issue’ with that.

It was like Judas seated at the Last Supper. Tristan Thompson, 28, was pictured sitting right by Kim Kardashian, 38 — yes, the same Kardashian who has shaded Khloe’s ex multiple times for his cheating scandals — at New York City’s ritzy seafood restaurant, Milos, on Sept. 11. He reportedly “showed up alone,” but was given the OK to hang with Kim, La La Anthony and Jonathan Cheban while cameras rolled for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, sources told TMZ. Apparently, Khloe didn’t immediately hop onto an angry sister conference call afterwards!

“Khloe and Tristan have made a lot of strides in their relationship so she’s got no issue with Kim being friendly towards him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Yes, even if Kim and Tristan exchanged “cordial” hugs upon running into one another, according to TMZ! Khloe didn’t see it as betrayal, since she knows Kim’s true intentions. “She knows that Kim is being that way out of respect for her and True [Thompson] and she appreciates that,” our source explains, referring to the one-year-old daughter that Khloe and Tristan share.

Anyways, Khloe already knew that her ex was in the Big Apple, so it wasn’t a shocker that he and Kim were on the same turf. “Khlor was aware that Tristan was in New York but she had no desire to go to Fashion Week,” our source adds. “She is very happy to be spending the week at home in LA with True. Being a mom is Khloe’s top focus at the moment, she has wanted this for so long and she is not taking one second for granted, she is very happy right now.”

Ironically, Kim was actually the one to question if Tristan should show up to True’s birthday party, as seen in the Season 17 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The bash was thrown in April, just two months after it was revealed that Tristan kissed Jordyn Woods’ on the lips after a house party (according to Jordyn’s side of the story). While Tristan still made it out to the function, Khloe revealed they had a pre-party therapy session that went disastrously. “We did a therapy session to figure out how to co-parent True, but I wish I didn’t,” Khloe confessed on the show. “It was a really hard time for me. I’m fighting with myself now…did I make the right choice by including Tristan in True’s birthday?”