Kim Kardashian & Malika Haqq Shade Tristan & Jordyn After Alleged Hookup: Watch Wild New Video

Khloe Kardashian, Kim and Malika Haqq are on a girl’s trip, and blasted a shady road trip playlist among reports of Khloe’s unfaithful ex! Watch Kim and Malika happily sing along.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is clearing her head with a “girl’s trip” on Jan. 21 after her (now ex) boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, and Jordyn Woods, 21, were accused of making out and PDA’ing at a house party on Jan. 17! Sister Kim Kardashian, 38, and BFF Malika Haqq, 35, were in the backseat, and they chose two interesting songs for the car ride: Brandy’s “Who Is She 2 U?” and Nivea’s “Don’t Mess With My Man.” The first song is a classic ode to cheaters, and Kim lip synced, “Who is she to you? / Don’t lie to me / Who is she to you? / My eyes can see / Something’s going on between you two / I think you better let me know / That’s fa sho.” The next track is a warning to homewreckers, and Malika took the lip sync mic for this part: “Find your own man.” If only they had a real mic to drop! Watch the Snapchat shade below.

Khloe didn’t join in for the karaoke party in the video, but there’s no need — Kim and Malika have been doing (most) of the talking for her! While Khloe did break her silence about the “betrayal” and more on Feb. 21, the same day as the girl’s trip, her support team backed her up in the days before. A Twitter blog shaded Khloe for attending PrettyLittleThing’s headquarters opening in Los Angeles on Jan. 20 amid the scandalous news, and Kim came to Khloe’s defense. “If someone cheats on you publicly. Y’all going outside the next day?” the Twitter blog asked, and Kim replied, “Would you prefer she lose the money too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!”

Meanwhile, Malika has been delivering regular shade since the reports rocked the Kardashian family! She slammed Jordyn underneath a meme mocking Kylie Jenner’s BFF, writing, “These hoes ain’t loyal.” And when Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO, Jason Lee, claimed one of his writers witnessed Jordyn and Tristan “messing around” at the throwback, she left another fiery comment: “STRONG FACTS.” Do wrong by Khloe, and all the Kardashians — family BFF Malika included — will come after you on social media!

Ever since reports of Tristan and Jordyn’s alleged cheating scandal rocked the world on Jan. 19, it’s been a steady stream of unfollows and Instagram disses since! Jordyn and Tristan lost the Instagram follows of Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott, but the same can’t be said of Jordyn’s ride or die herself, Kylie! Like Jordyn, her best friend (and Khloe’s little sister) has yet to speak on the fiasco. Tristan, however, tweeted “FAKE NEWS” on the days the rumors circulated, but later deleted the post. Awkward.