Kim Kardashian Reunites With Khloe’s Ex Tristan Thompson During Dinner Date With La La — Pics

Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in a stylish all white dress and stuns while looking inside at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening night in Montreal Canada. Kim was spotted checking out the one of a kind designer pieces inside the various showrooms and was joined by a friend also who she left the event with in the sub zero temperatures outside in the snow. Dress ? Thierry Mugler Vintage
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the Mercer hotel dressed in leather to go to the Jimmy Fallon show in New York
Kim Kardashian 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019
Kim Kardashian West attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street USA, 06 February 2019. The charity event benefits the Foundation's AIDS research programs.

Kim Kardashian seemingly (and shockingly) reunited with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson while dining with BFF La La Anthony at Milo’s in New York on Sept. 11.

Kim Kardashian, 38, hit the town in New York City on Wednesday night for a late night bite with La La Anthony, 40! The SKIMS designer looked edgy and chic in a sheer, sparkly halter top and curve-hugging leather pants — the same sultry outfit she wore earlier in the day while heading over to tape an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Kim was all smiles as she walked alongside her close friend La La, who rocked an incredibly sexy, long-sleeved mini dress that showed off her rockin’ bod. The television personality and former radio show host finished off her nighttime getup with a pair of strappy heels that elongated her toned legs. 

But they weren’t alone. Interestingly, Khloe’s baby daddy and ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, was also at Milo’s at the same time as them. While it’s not yet clear whether or not Tristan was dining with the girls, we do know that he kept it casual, as he was pictured wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, and grey and black Nike sneakers. The NBA star exited the restaurant alone, while La La and Kim left together. 

It’s also not yet clear whether Khloe was at the restaurant with the group. We’ve reached out to Kim, Khloe, and Tristan’s reps for comment.

Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony
Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony dined at Milo's in New York on Sept. 11.
Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson is seen leaving Milo's in New York on Sept. 11.

As you may recall, the world was thrown off its axis when reports of Tristan cheating on Khloe surfaced just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, 1, in April of 2018.  After Khloe briefly reconciled with Tristan for the sake of their daughter, news of Tristan cheating with Kylie’s, 22, BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, made the rounds. Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan at a house party in February. “We all were just dancing and having fun — everyone at the party. But it was never anything intimate,” she said in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. Jordyn also insisted there was “no passion, no nothing. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue. No making out.” Following his second cheating scandal, Khloe and Tristan split for good. 