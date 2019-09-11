Kim Kardashian seemingly (and shockingly) reunited with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson while dining with BFF La La Anthony at Milo’s in New York on Sept. 11.

Kim Kardashian, 38, hit the town in New York City on Wednesday night for a late night bite with La La Anthony, 40! The SKIMS designer looked edgy and chic in a sheer, sparkly halter top and curve-hugging leather pants — the same sultry outfit she wore earlier in the day while heading over to tape an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Kim was all smiles as she walked alongside her close friend La La, who rocked an incredibly sexy, long-sleeved mini dress that showed off her rockin’ bod. The television personality and former radio show host finished off her nighttime getup with a pair of strappy heels that elongated her toned legs.

But they weren’t alone. Interestingly, Khloe’s baby daddy and ex, Tristan Thompson, 28, was also at Milo’s at the same time as them. While it’s not yet clear whether or not Tristan was dining with the girls, we do know that he kept it casual, as he was pictured wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, and grey and black Nike sneakers. The NBA star exited the restaurant alone, while La La and Kim left together.

It’s also not yet clear whether Khloe was at the restaurant with the group. We’ve reached out to Kim, Khloe, and Tristan’s reps for comment.

As you may recall, the world was thrown off its axis when reports of Tristan cheating on Khloe surfaced just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, 1, in April of 2018. After Khloe briefly reconciled with Tristan for the sake of their daughter, news of Tristan cheating with Kylie’s, 22, BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, made the rounds. Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan at a house party in February. “We all were just dancing and having fun — everyone at the party. But it was never anything intimate,” she said in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. Jordyn also insisted there was “no passion, no nothing. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue. No making out.” Following his second cheating scandal, Khloe and Tristan split for good.