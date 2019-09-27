Malika Haqq Pregnant: Khloe Kardashian’s BFF, 36, Shocks Fans With News She’s Expecting 1st Child

Surprise! — Malika Haqq is pregnant with her first child! The close friend of Khloe Kardashian confirmed the news on Instagram, September 27 with a sweet announcement.

Malika Haqq is expecting her first child! The Good American model, 36, announced the good news [SEEN HERE] in a post on Instagram, September 27, in partnership with Clearblue’s Digital Pregnancy Tests. Malika, who is due sometime in 2020, did not reveal the sex of her baby.

“I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!”, she captioned a photo of herself holding a Clearblue test, which read “pregnant”. She continued: “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

Malika’s best friend Khloe Kardashian, who gave birth to her first child in February 2018, congratulated the mom to be in the comments of her announcement. “Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly”, Khloe gushed. Malika’s celebrity friends and Kardashian pals, Kim Zolciak and Stephanie Shepherd also sent her sweet messages, along with twin sister, Khadijah Haqq.

Khloe Kardashian (L) and Malika Haqq step out for lunch in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 26, 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

Just one day before news of her pregnancy, Malika was photographed out with Khloe, where she was dressed in a baggy shirt. She wore a loose button-up top and jeans as she headed to lunch with the Good American founder.

Malika, who split with boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis in June, did not disclose if there is a father in the picture. The television personality is currently single as far as we know. The pair were first linked in 2017. Prior to her relationship with Genasis, Malika dated rapper Chinx and Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Magro. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Malika.