The KarJenner clan was out to support Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq at her gorgeous teddy bear themed shower!

Kylie Jenner, 22, looked so gorgeous at Malika Haqq‘s baby shower! The makeup mogul looked sexier than ever in a skintight white sweater dress that perfectly hugged her curvy body. She paired the off the shoulder ensemble with a white croc shoulder bag reminiscent of the early 2000’s, and a camel colored pair of high heeled mules! “the most beautiful baby shower for the most beautiful pregnant woman inside & out!” Kylie captioned her post, which included a video of her twirling to show off her look. In the last pic, Kylie sweetly kisses Malika as the pair pose together in front of a gorgeous display of balloons and a green tree-inspired bear.

The guests all rocked a neutral color palette to match the parties’ teddy bear theme, including Malika’s BFF Khloe Kardashian, 35! Khloe stunned in a skintight pair of nude leather leggings, paired with a gold sparkly bra and beige leather blazer over top! She finished the super sexy look with with a pointy pair of neutral heels — a go-to for the hot mama lately — and kept her blonde locks sleek and straight. “Hello, Malika’s baby shower! Oh my goodness! The stairway to heaven, you guys!” she exclaimed over a video of the opulent balloon displays.

“How amazing are these moss bears? Jeff Leatham‘s team did it,” Khloe continued, as she also showed off the gorgeous dessert display. Malika, 36, looked emotional as she walked into her baby shower — planned by event extraordinaire Mindy Weiss — in a stunning spaghetti strap nude dress with a feminine train.

“Everyone that’s in this room basically knows my journey, and how that bad I want to be a mommy,” Malika shared in a speech at the shower, as Khloe gushed “I love you!” Malika continued, “Sharing my heart with you guys makes me emotional…I will say the reason why I really wanted to have a shower full of women because it’s you women who got me through this pregnancy 100%. Whether you called or texted me, I’m incredibly grateful for my little boy.” Khloe could be heard sniffling as she filmed her BFF speaking at the milestone event, which was also attended by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Stephanie Shepard.

Malika announced she was pregnant back in Sept. 2019 with a surprise Instagram post. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she posted, captioning a photo of her holding a Clear Blue pregnancy test. She has yet to disclose if father O.T. Genasis — born Odis Oliver Flores — will be involved with their son-to-be. The couple began their on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, ending things for good in June 2019.