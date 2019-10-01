O.T. Genasis: 5 Things To Know About Malika Haqq’s Ex & Her Reported Baby Daddy

It appears before Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis broke up in June that he left her with a parting gift of a pregnancy! We’ve got five things to know about the rapper who is reportedly the father of her baby.

When Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF Malika Haqq announced her pregnancy on Sept. 27, the question everyone was asking was who is the daddy since she’s rolling single these days. It’s reportedly her on and off boyfriend of two years, rapper O.T. Genasis, even though they broke up for good in June. At the time she posted a hot pic of herself to Instagram and proclaimed “Single.” O.T., 32, wasn’t mentioned in her pregnancy announcement, where the 36-year-old said, “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” We’ve got five think to know about O.T. Genasis.

1. O.T. and Malika were in and out of love for two years.

The former couple was first linked in 2017, then broke up in May of 2018 before getting back together several months later. They ended things for good in June of 2019.

2. O.T. wasn’t ashamed to show his love to Malika.

He wrote and open letter to her in Oct. of 2018 on his Instagram, gushing: “To the world you may be one person but to me you’ve become my world. My life has changed with you in it. Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you. YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend.”

3. O.T. is American born but his parents are immigrants from Belize.

O.T.’s real name is Odis Oliver Flores and he was born in Atlanta. The family later moved to Southern California and he grew up in Long Beach, CA.

4. O.T. has released a handful of singles and mixtapes.

While he hasn’t released a full studio album, O.T.’s best known for his singles “CoCo” and “Cut It”. His most recent mixtape was Coke N Butter and it dropped in Nov. of 2016.

5. Beyonce is a fan of O.T.

She used part of O.T.’s song “Everybody Mad” in a medley she performed as a headliner at Coachella in 2018. She went on to perform the same routine on her On The Run II tour with JAY Z. Not only did Bey sing part of the song, she did an insane dance routine to samples from it which you can see above.