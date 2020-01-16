Fashion
Khloe Kardashian Looks Slimmer Than Ever In Tight Skin-Tone Pants & Tied Top — See Pics

Khloe Kardashian is in the best shape of her life! The sexy mama was seen stepping out for lunch in Los Angeles in a super chic nude outfit.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, is showing off her figure! The reality star was seen rocking a slimming nude outfit as she stepped out for lunch at Emilio’s Trattoria in Encino, Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 16. Stepping out of a black SUV, Khloe stunned in a skin tight pair of skinny taupe suede pants that flaunted her toned legs. She kept the neutral theme going with a beige button down kept open and tied, revealing a slightly darker nude bustier underneath! The outfit hugged Khloe’s curves in all the right places, and she looked absolutely incredible as they shot a scene for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

A forest green crocodile Birkin by Hermes elevated the entire look, along with a sky-high pair of neutral suede pumps by Christian Louboutin. She completed the look with a gold wire pair of sunglasses, diamond earrings and various gold rings, adding a touch of glam to the simple look. As always, the mom-of-one’s hair and make-up was on point, too: her blonde bob was blown out to perfection, while her neutral nails perfectly matched the sexy look!

It’s no surprise to see Khloe looking so amazing, since she’s been posting up a storm about her fitness routine on social media! The Revenge Body star was spotted hitting up her home gym on Jan. 14, and sharing some photos to her IG story. Rocking a fitted pair of gray leggings from her line Good American, Khloe lifted her sweatshirt (which read “True” for her daughter) to show off her insanely toned abs! “In my zone 🏋🏽‍♀️,” she captioned the sexy gym pics.

Khloe Kardashian steps out for lunch at Emilio’s Trattoria in Encino on Jan. 16, 2020. The reality star was shooting scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. (BACKGRID)

Khloe also gave her millions of followers a look at her killer abs on Jan. 10! Showing just her torso and tummy, Khloe rocked a black sports bra and fitted underwear as she posed in front of a mirror. The pieces, both also by Good American, showed off her amazing figure and sister Kim Kardashian was here for it! “Yessss girl,” she captioned on the inspiring snap, while others commended her for sticking to her rigorous fitness routine. If it’s not obvious, Khloe is totally #FitnessGoals.