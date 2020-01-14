Khloe Kardashian Shares Hot New Workout Pics After Deciding She Won’t Reunite With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian looked fierce while spending the day working out. She shared pics on Jan. 14, showing off her tight abs, and noting that she was feeling ‘in the zone’.

Khloe Kardashian didn’t need a New Year’s resolution to exercise more since she’s already a workout fiend. The 35-year-old reality TV star hit her home gym on Jan. 14 and shared a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram page. In the first pic she can be seen kneeling while wearing skin-tight leggings, and a sweatshirt with her 20-month-old daughter’s name “True” written across the front. In the next photo, she’s seen doing a squat to show off how she gets her amazing booty. Then, in the following pics, Khloe lifted up her sweatshirt to reveal her killer abs. “In my zone 🏋🏽‍♀️,” she captioned the sexy workout photos.

Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is also an exercise lover and commented, “That’s my zone,” to which Khloe replied, “@kourtneykardash it’s OUR zone bishhhh.” Pal Khadijah Haqq McCray — Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq‘s twin sister — also wrote, “I need to zone out with you 💪🏾”. Paris Hilton left “🔥🔥🔥🔥” emojis about how amazing Khloe looked, and she responded back with “@parishilton 👑👑👑,” letting her know she’s a queen. Close friend Larsa Pippen also wrote, “Fire,” and Khloe showed the love back with a kissing lips emoji.

Interestingly enough, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 28, has yet to leave a flirty comment, even though he’s been doing so on many of her Instagram posts since September. He’s been desperate to win her back after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a house party in Feb. 2019. Khloe dumped him for the second time, following the incident, but he’s been working hard to get back together with her ever since. They even posed together as a family with daughter True at the Kardashians’ Christmas Eve bash, but he was there on “daddy duty” and not as her date. Khloe has decided she’s done with him and there will be no reconciliation.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “Tristan saying he wants to go all in on winning Khloe back of course makes her feel good, but she’s let him and everyone around her know that she’s not interested in doing anything other than co-parenting with him. Things have gotten so much better between them, but she would never be able to trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe has worked really hard to move on and learn to trust again.” Our insider added, “She’s happy Tristan sees more of True and they’re able to finally communicate better, but there’s nothing he can do to win her back romantically.”