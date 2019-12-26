Tristan Thompson & Travis Scott Were ‘Strictly On Daddy Duty’ At KarJenner Xmas Party

Tristan Thompson & Travis Scott were spotted at the KarJenner Christmas bash for one reason that didn’t involve rekindling romances with Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner, respectively.

It was a holiday miracle… sort of. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s exes Tristan Thompson, 28, and Travis Scott, 28, were both seen at the annual KarJenner Christmas celebration on December 24. The NBA star posed in the photo booth by himself and was also seen conversing with his ex in the background of another pic where she looked stunning in a glittery gold ensemble. Kylie and Travis, meanwhile, enjoyed some adorable time with their 1-year-old daughter Stormi who he held onto in front of a bunch of holiday decorations during the major celebration.

Both couples split up earlier this year but appear to be holding it down for the sake of their children True, 1, (for Khloe and Tristan) and Stormi. “There was no PDA or romance when it came to Travis and Tristan at the party with Khloe and Kylie, they were strictly on daddy duty and enjoying all the entertainment and food and were just chatting away and were just laying loose,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The insider continued, “For them, they enjoyed the relaxation of it all. There wasn’t any drama with any family members, everyone was having a nice time and in the holiday spirit and things were mostly all for the kids, it was a very safe and calm get together. No one was going to make the night about their relationships or lack thereof, it was about being around everyone for Christmas.”

Tristan has been dropping subtle hints about potentially wanting more than just to be a coparent with Khloe in recent months as he’s written many flirty comments for her on her Instagram photos. He left two tongue and two heart-eyed emojis on a recent pic of her looking stunning in a flattering sparkling pantsuit that included a blazer and matching pants.

Kylie and Travis have been spotted out and about with one another since their split in October 2019. They enjoyed the Thanksgiving weekend together at a casino in Palm Springs where they walked the floors and spent some time with her family members. So is there a chance that both couples could find their way back to one another in 2020? Only time will tell!