Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Real Status Of Their Relationship After Being Spotted With Her Family

Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner back together or not? After La Flame was seen hanging with Kylie’s mom and sisters in Palm Springs, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if these two have reunited after taking a ‘break.’

Despite taking a romantic time-out at the start of October, Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, continue to spend time together as if they were still a couple. So, are they together or not? After Travis was seen hanging with Kris Jenner, 64, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kendall Jenner, 24, at a Palm Springs casino over the holiday weekend, fans were convinced they had reconciled. Unfortunately for them, that’s not the case. “Kylie and Travis are not fully back together,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but they’re working on their relationship and spending more time together as parents. There’s no time table for the future at all, and their biggest focus is raising Stormi together, not [getting back together] as a couple.”

While La Flame hung out with Kylie’s mom at that casino, the insider tells HollywoodLife that the “Momager” is not going to get involved and help them patch things up. “Kris is a big fan of trying to fix relationships — and not throwing in the towel too quickly — while also having good relationships with the father of [her grandchildren],” the source says, invoking Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson. “So, she of course supports Kylie working things out with Travis and them being a family again, if that’s what she wants.”

“That’s why all her kids have relationships with their kids’ fathers — It’s really a lot of her who helps with that,” the insider adds. Kris “thinks Travis is a great father. The family has always been a fan of Travis, and it was actually Kanye [West] who’s been Travis’ biggest advocate from day one. It’s really not that surprising to see them together for Thanksgiving to anyone close to them.”

It’s been about two months since Kylie and Travis paused their relationship, but it clearly has been the most pleasant breakup of 2019. Two weeks after their “break,” Kylie and Travis reunited to take 1-year-old Stormi to a pumpkin patch. Kylie was then seen dancing at La Flame’s Astroworld festival. The couple then spent Thanksgiving together, and the chances of them celebrating Christmas under the same roof is high. “There isn’t any tension or awkward vibes, so it makes things very easy,” a source told HollywoodLife. “Travis will spend time with Kylie and Stormi over the holidays, and Kylie’s even agreed to travel to Houston with Stormi to spend some time with his family too. Things between them are about as amicable as two exes can get. It actually wouldn’t shock anyone if Kylie decided to give him another chance.”