Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Reunite 2 Weeks After Split For Adorable Pumpkin Patch Date With Stormi

These two are making coparenting work! Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner took their daughter Stormi Webster to a pumpkin patch yesterday, enjoying the fall festivities as a family.

Travis Scott, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 22, got together for the first time since their shocking split on Oct. 1. The pair took their little girl Stormi Webster, 1, to the pumpkin patch on Oct. 16 in an effort to make coparenting their daughter a priority. It’s the first time fans are piecing together that Travis and Kylie reunited since their breakup, but clearly the focus here was making things as normal as possible for Stormi. Travis posted about the outing on his Instagram story the same day, showing the rapper with his back turned to the camera while Stormi gleefully runs around near some bales of hay. The moment was super adorable and candid, as the little tot spent the remainder of the day with her cousins True Thompson, 1, and Dream Kardashian, 2, checking out pumpkins and playing around at the patch.

Of course, Stormi’s mom, Kylie, wasn’t far behind at all. The Lip Kit mogul posted a slew of clips to her Instagram story the same day, capturing the fun she and her daughter had at the pumpkin patch. Clips even featured Stormi running in front of her mom, with Kylie giving her followers a full look at the wide patch. “Let the festivities begin,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appropriately captioned a slew of photos on her Instagram page, adding an orange heart emoji.

Last year, things definitely looked different for the parents. On Oct. 23, 2018, the trio celebrated their first outing to the pumpkin patch as a family. Sweet Stormi was only eight months old at the time, and her parents captured every endearing moment. Just like yesterday, the family took pictures and captured the milestone moment. This year, however, Kylie and Travis are making coparenting their focus as they move forward from their breakup.

Since their split, Kylie and Travis have reiterated for fans that their one-year-old daughter is the prime focus. Kylie and Travis reportedly agreed to a 50/50 split when it comes to custody of Stormi, and both are being very mature about the entire situation. Travis even gushed about his daughter to GQ Germany on Oct. 10, saying, “[Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”