Travis Scott Gushes Over Being A Dad To Stormi, 1, After Surprise Split From Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott can’t stop talking about how much his daughter Stormi Webster has changed his life, explaining that ‘fatherhood is the most impressive thing that ever happened’ to him in a new interiew.

Travis Scott, 28, is one proud papa! The rapper absolutely loves his little girl, Stormi Webster, 1, and shared with GQ Germany on Oct. 10 just how much she means to him. “Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy,” Travis shared. “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”

Stormi has made such an impact on her father’s life without even knowing! The rapper also shared how, before Stormi was born, he was “hardly able to get excited in the past.” But watching his toddler grow, which he described as “the most magical experience in the world,” he has “gained a lot of passion for other areas in life.”

Travis clearly adores his daughter, whom he shares with Kylie Jenner, 22, and moving forward, Stormi is definitely his priority. Despite their split on Oct. 1 after more than two years of dating, Kylie and Travis are focused on co-parenting their daughter, and will reportedly be splitting custody 50/50. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul even reiterated the fact that she’s on good terms with Travis after rumors started swirling that she had a late night hookup with ex, Tyga. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie tweeted out on Oct. 3. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Kylie and Travis chose to keep their fans totally in the dark when it came to Kylie’s pregnancy in 2017. But after Stormi’s birth in Feb. 2018, Kylie shared an official video chronicling her journey to being a mom, even sharing video of Stormi’s birth! Fatherhood has been a life changing experience for Travis, and fans can’t wait to see him keep gushing about his sweet little girl.