Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Agree To 50/50 Custody Of Stormi After Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are putting their one-year-old daughter, Stormi, first. Following their recent breakup, the exes have agreed to split custody 50/50, according to a new report.

As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott take a “break” from their two and a half year relationship, their daughter, Stormi Webster, will still be spending a significant amount of time with both parents. “[They’ve] agreed to split 50/50 custody and co-parent their daughter as they work out their personal issues,” The Blast reports. TMZ broke the news that Kylie and Travis had broken up on Oct. 1. The site reported that Kylie and Travis had been trying to make things work in their romance for quite some time, but eventually made the decision to step away from the romance and figure things out on their own.

Just hours before the split news went public, Kylie attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding in South Carolina, and fans couldn’t help but notice that Travis was M.I.A. Instead, Kylie took Stormi to the wedding, and spent the night partying with her mom, Kris Jenner, along with Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner and a bunch of other friends. Kylie and Travis’s last public appearance together was at the Aug. 27 premiere of his documentary, where they packed on the PDA while posing for red carpet photos together. Stormi was also in attendance and joined in for a bunch of the red carpet pics, as well. In the weeks before that, Kylie and Travis were practically inseparable, as they galavanted around Italy to celebrate Kylie’s 22nd birthday.

However, it appears that things quickly took a turn for the worst after summer ended. In mid-September, speculation began that there was trouble in paradise for Kylie and Travis after she posted a solo photo to Instagram and eagle-eyed fans noticed that a framed photo of the couple was missing from a table in the background. Unfortunately, this time, the rumors were true.

Kylie and Travis first got together during Coachella in April 2017 and they had quite a whirlwind romance. After just weeks of dating, Kylie got pregnant with Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1, 2018. “We have a lot of fun together,” Kylie gushed in an interview with Playboy, which just came out on Sept. 13. “We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.” Here’s to hoping they can find that again!