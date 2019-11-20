Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spending The Holidays Together: Why Friends Think They’ll Rekindle Romance

Things are so solid between exes Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner that they are planning on spending the holidays together with their daughter Stormi. They’re still so friendly that pals think they might reconcile.

Travis Scott, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 22, have proved to be the friendliest of exes. While it was revealed on Oct. 1 that the couple of two and a half years had split, they’ve still been spending time together. Now that the holidays are getting close, they plan to spend time as a family with 22-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. “Kylie and Travis still enjoy spending time together, there isn’t any tension or awkward vibes so it makes things very easy. Travis will spend time with Kylie and Stormi over the holidays and Kylie’s even agreed to travel to Houston with Stormi to spend some time with his family too,” a source tells HolllywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Things between them are about as amicable as two exes can get. It actually wouldn’t shock anyone if Kylie decided to give him another chance,” the insider continues. “Travis and Kylie are still very close, they still talk all the time, often several times a day. Regardless of their status as a couple Travis will always love and support Kylie, he’ll forever have her back and want the best for her.”

Kylie proved that they’re still close when she attended Travis’ Astroworld Festival concert in Houston, TX on the night of Nov. 9. She was dancing like crazy while standing in the front row along with close pal Sofia Richie, 21. Even two weeks after their reported split, Kylie and Travis reunited to take Stormi out to a pumpkin patch on Oct. 16, showing that they’re perfectly capable of co-parenting, even though they are no longer romantically involved. So far, neither Travis or Kylie has seemed interested in dating anyone else and the two are primarily focused on Stormi and their respective careers. Maybe the spirit and holiday joy could help spur a reconciliation.