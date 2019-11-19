Kylie Jenner: Why Travis Scott & Her Sisters Are ‘Proud’ Of Her $600M Cosmetics Sale

Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott and her sisters are fully supportive of her decision to sell 51% of her Kyle Cosmetics empire to Coty and feel she’s setting a great example for her one-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, 22, just made a huge move in regards to her highly successful cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, and she’s being met with cheers from her closest family and friends. The makeup mogul just sold 51% of her company to beauty conglomerate Coty, who owns popular beauty brands such as Covergirl and Clairol, for a whopping $600 million and it turns out her ex Travis Scott, 28, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kendall Jenner, 24, are all very “proud” of the mother-of-one.

“Travis and Kylie are still very close, they still talk all the time, often several times a day. He knew all about this deal before she signed it, he’s very, very proud of her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He loves that she’s such a boss, especially because Stormi has such a great example of what hard work looks like. Regardless of their status as a couple Travis will always love and support Kylie, he’ll forever have her back and want the best for her.”