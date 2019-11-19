Exclusive
Kylie Jenner: Why Travis Scott & Her Sisters Are ‘Proud’ Of Her $600M Cosmetics Sale

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott and her sisters are fully supportive of her decision to sell 51% of her Kyle Cosmetics empire to Coty and feel she’s setting a great example for her one-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, 22, just made a huge move in regards to her highly successful cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, and she’s being met with cheers from her closest family and friends. The makeup mogul just sold 51% of her company to beauty conglomerate Coty, who owns popular beauty brands such as Covergirl and Clairol, for a whopping $600 million and it turns out her ex Travis Scott, 28, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian, 39, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kendall Jenner, 24, are all very “proud” of the mother-of-one.

“Travis and Kylie are still very close, they still talk all the time, often several times a day. He knew all about this deal before she signed it, he’s very, very proud of her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He loves that she’s such a boss, especially because Stormi has such a great example of what hard work looks like. Regardless of their status as a couple Travis will always love and support Kylie, he’ll forever have her back and want the best for her.”

Kylie’s sisters couldn’t be more proud of her,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to us. “As much as they’re blown away by her success, they’re also not surprised whatsoever because they know Kylie is super intelligent, an amazing businesswoman and is very mature for her age. They fully support this new chapter in her career and look forward to seeing where she goes next. But one thing they know for sure, she’ll crush it no matter what path she chooses.”
Kylie started her Kylie Cosmetics empire in 2015 after she released lip kits that sold out in less than a minute. She used $250,000 she made from modeling gigs and gave it to an outside company to help her make the lip kits and it ended up being one of the smartest moves she ever made. It led her to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire, a title Forbes magazine proudly confirmed in Mar. 2019.