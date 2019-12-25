Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Cuddle Stormi, 1, In Green Party Dress At The Kardashian Christmas Eve Bash: See Pic

Exes Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reunited at the KarJenner Christmas Eve party, and were photographed cuddling up to their dressed up little girl!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner might not be together anymore, but the former couple reunited for the same of their daughter, Stormi, 1, at the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party. The friendly exes were photographed both holding onto Stormi in the midst of the party. Travis had his daughter on his hip, as Kylie lifted up a digital camera. Both Kylie and her daughter were the belles of the ball in matching festive looks. The lip kit mogul shared a glimpse of their custom Ralph & Russo gowns before the party, showing off her curves in a high-slit silk number, which she matched with green shoes, an emerald necklace and green nails. Stormi also matched her mama in a puffy-sleeves green dress, which she wore with little white sneakers.

Kylie and Travis’s reunion came just hours after the former couple surprised their daughter with an epic Christmas treat! On Kylie’s IG Stories, she shared a video of Storm-storm dancing to her favorite song from the movie Trolls. “We watch this four times a day!” Kylie says. “Little does she know Poppy is about to surprise her,” she wrote. An actor wearing a Poppy costume walked into the room and Stormi’s reaction was everything!

The 1-year-old began to jump up and down, and the duo went on to have a fun day together, frolicking around outside and dancing. “Thank you @trolls & @travisscott for surprising Stormi,” Kylie wrote after a full, adorable montage of Stormi and Poppy. “Best day ever.”

The gift from Travis almost topped grandma Kris Jenner’s emotional reveal to Stormi a few days prior. Kris revamped a life-size playhouse that once belonged to Kylie, and refurnished it (yes), to be fit for a princess! Kris got emotional while reflecting upon Kylie’s childhood and walking through the two-story home with her daughter and granddaughter. Such a special Christmas!