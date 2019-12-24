Watch
Stormi Webster, 1, Gets Epic Surprise From ‘Trolls’ Character Poppy On Christmas Eve & Is So Excited

Evening Writer

Stormi Webster made a new friend on Christmas Eve: Poppy, her favorite character from ‘Trolls.’ Thanks to Travis Scott’s help, the pink troll surprised his daughter right at Kylie Jenner’s mansion.

The Christmas surprises didn’t end with the playhouse! On Christmas Eve, Stormi Webster, 22 mos., was simply dancing along to Poppy’s choreography while watching the DreamWorks Animation film Trolls in Kylie Jenner’s mansion, unaware that she’d soon be dancing with the life-sized version of the pink troll. “Little does she know Poppy is about to surprise her,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story, shortly after sharing the dancing clip of her daughter. And then, the big moment happened: Stormi came face-to-face with her idol, right in her own home! Kylie made sure to document the whole experience on her Instagram Story and in a slideshow post.

“Give her a hug, baby! Poppy’s here!” Kylie gushed in one video, as she filmed Stormi staring at the pink troll in disbelief. In another clip, Stormi shouted “Poppy! Poppy!!” and proceeded to run around the living room in excitement. The new best friend duo proceeded to take their hangout on the lawn of Kylie’s estate, where Stormi led the way as they ran to the trampoline and the tot’s new playhouse from grandma Kris Jenner, 64. At one point, Kylie amusedly noted that her daughter was having the “best day” of her life.

Stormi proudly showed off her second “house,” as she called it, to Poppy, and even rang the doorbell to demonstrate its impressive features. Poppy didn’t come empty-handed either, since she presented Stormi with a giant basket brimming with Trolls-themed goodies and two Poppy pillows! They hugged by the gift stash, and Kylie gave a shout-out to the people responsible for this special surprise. “Thank you @trolls & @travisscott for surprising Stormi 💗 best day ever,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story. The thoughtful gift from Travis Scott, 28, proved yet again that the rapper is still on great terms with Kylie despite reports of their breakup that surfaced at the beginning of October.

best day ever 💗 @trolls

It’s one surprise after another for Stormi! In a YouTube vlog that Kylie shared on Dec. 23, the cosmetics mogul’s mini-me was presented the sentimental playhouse that Poppy was given an outside tour of. It contained the same childhood furniture that Kylie used in her own playhouse as a child. “I want you [Kylie] to have the same memories with your daughter,” Kris explained in the vlog. Kylie has made sure to make this Christmas a memorable one for her nearly two-year-old daughter, since she also decked out her mansion with faux polar bears, Christmas trees and an assortment of other festive decor.