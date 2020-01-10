Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Sexy Reflective Snap: ‘I Was Feeling It’

Work it, girl! Khloe Kardashian flaunted her incredibly strong core in a new post she made to Instagram, which featured a snazzy filter to boot!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, was really feeling herself with her latest Instagram snap on Jan. 10. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the social media platform and shared a pic that wholly focused on her abs. The photo, which looked like it was taken in a mirror, sported a retro looking reflective filter that painted the entire image in black and white. Khloe’s face was wholly hidden from the snap, as she wore what appeared to be a sports bra and a pair of underwear! Naturally, Khloe’s fans were totally all about the image and took to the comments section to let her know!

Fans left nothing but compliments for Khloe to find. One such admirer said that Khloe was totally “body goals,” while Khloe’s own brand, Good American, commented on the snap that Khloe was absolutely “killing it!” But one fan who couldn’t help but leave a comment was Khloe’s own sister, Kim Kardashian, 39. Kim gave Khloe’s snap a seal of approval, writing, “Yessss girl.” Khloe replied to the words by letting her big sister know the pic was “so not my kind of post but i was feeling it lol.” Well, fans definitely loved seeing Khloe feel it!

Of course, Khloe should totally celebrate her body given the amount of work she puts in at the gym. “Consistency is the key, find something you enjoy and stick with it,” Khloe’s Revenge Body trainer Luke Milton shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about healthy fitness routines to get a body just like the star. He even shared a few tips for fans of Khloe, adding they should “find ways to exercise that you enjoy like a group class or social team and be consistent 4-5 times per week for at least 45 minutes – move your body! Commit and schedule time with loved ones and friends, it can’t be all work and no play. Organize social catch-ups frequently and remember to keep it positive.”

Clearly, all that work is going a long way! Khloe looks absolutely incredible and has been radiating since the start of 2020. Fans cannot wait to see more of Khloe and more posts from her like the one above!