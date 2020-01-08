Khloe Kardashian’s Trainer Shares The Five-Step Exercise Routine That Will Tone Your Entire Body

Now is the perfect time to start fresh & get your body toned in the new year & luckily, Khloe Kardashian’s trainer, Luke Milton, shared the five-step full-body exercise routine that will get you in the best shape!

The new year is always a great time to start over and set your intentions for the upcoming months. If your goal is to get fit and shed some weight, then you are in luck, because Khloe Kardashian’s, 35, Revenge Body trainer, Luke Milton, shared his workout tips with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Luke, who owns his own gym, Training Mate, swears by a five-step workout circuit that will whip you into shape and get you moving at the gym, plus, he had a lot of tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. When it comes to making sure you actually stick to your fitness goals in the new year, Luke shared, “Consistency is the key, find something you enjoy and stick with it. Group fitness classes like Training Mate are great for this as it doesn’t become just about the workout, you start to enjoy the community and ‘mates.’ Also, don’t beat yourself up too much about the overindulgence during the holidays, you just contributed to your ‘social health.’ Set a couple of achievable goals and go get them!”

If you want to ease yourself into the gym but get an amazing, effective workout, Luke shared his low-impact full-body workout circuit that will tone you up.

“1. Warm-up for five minutes walking on the treadmill.

2. 20 push-ups (can be done on your knees)

3. 20 bodyweight squats

4. 25 jumping jacks

5. 45-second plank hold

“Repeat this 3 times and finish with a comfortable 10-15 min walk on the treadmill.

“Remember consistency is key with your health, so, schedule your workouts and stick to them.”

Along with working out, Luke suggested other ways you can get in shape including healthy diet tips. “Hydration is key!” Luke stated. “Have a large glass of water at every meal. One thing that I do every morning is, squeeze a whole lemon into a large glass of water as the first thing I have. It’s a great way to start the hydration process and kick start the body. When it comes to food, I’m a big believer in ‘keeping it simple and as close to its natural state as possible.’ Increase the amount of micro nutrient-dense foods in your diet, nutrient-dense, dark green leafy veggies are a great way to give your body really important vitamins and make you feel good from the inside out. If you eat meat, try to limit the amount of red meat you have and stick to leaner fish and poultry.”

As for other ways to kick off the new year on a healthy note, Luke shared, “Focus on hydration and set small, specific, achievable goals and get back into a consistent sleep pattern. A lot of the time you can feel overwhelmed by having to start a fitness/healthy lifestyle program, especially after the holidays. Focus on things you can control, like hydration. Aim to drink approximately two liters per day (more when working out), hydration is the key to a healthy lifestyle. Also, plan your exercise. Example: ‘I am committing to five workouts this week. Day one Training Mate, day two beach walk for 45 mins,’ etc. Keep to your plan and you will feel accomplished and healthier. Turn the phone and electronics off before bed, get a good nights sleep (at least 6.5 hrs) and try to relax before you go to bed. Be mindful of caffeine and other things that stop good sleep. I recently took a MyDNA test and it shows that I need at least 8 hours between my last coffee (caffeine) and bedtime, a very helpful tip for me.”

Getting in shape doesn’t just stop at working out and eating healthy, and Luke revealed there are other aspects that can help you. “I truly believe that a healthy lifestyle is achieved when we have 1. Physical health 2. Social health and 3. Mental health. So, find ways to exercise that you enjoy like a group class or social team and be consistent 4-5 times per week for at least 45 minutes – move your body! Commit and schedule time with loved ones and friends, it can’t be all work and no play. Organize social catch-ups frequently and remember to keep it positive. Meditate and get a good night’s sleep. If you can consistently do all of these things you will live a happier healthier life.”