Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Body’ Trainer Reveals Exercise Routine That Will Get You In Shape In 2020

Now that the new year is here, it’s time to get in shape & celeb trainer, Lacey Stone, from Khloe Kardashian’s, ‘Revenge Body,’ shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the exercise routine that will get you fit in no time!

With the new year comes new resolutions and if you’re looking to get in shape in 2020, you’re in luck, because celebrity trainer, Lacey Stone, from Khloe Kardashian’s show, Revenge Body, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the best exercises and routine that can get you in the best shape of your life. Plus, Lacey shared her tips for setting goals for yourself as well as what workouts you should practice in order to get in tip-top shape. As for Lacey’s ideal exercise routine, she revealed, “My favorite is two to three HIIT workouts, two to three spin classes, and one to two lighter workouts like yoga or pilates.” If you decided to follow these workout, Lacey shared an exact schedule for you to follow:

“Monday – HIIT or you could try my signature workout in LA at THE WALL Fitness, which is the BEST of both worlds. It’s called LIFT x RIDE, where I teach 20 minutes of HIIT boot camp, plus 20 minutes of cycling for an incredible boom of 45 minutes of fun!

Tuesday – Spin

Wednesday – HIIT / Yoga

Thursday – HIIT

Friday – Spin

Saturday – Spin or Yoga

Sunday – Rest”

To kick off the new year on a healthy note Lacey suggests, “If you don’t work out then you should get into it by working out one to two days per week the first month and adding on the second month. If you do work out, add another day or increase the intensity by going harder or adding one different workout to your workout routine. Try going alcohol-free for the next three weeks. This simple act could shift your focus and give you the clarity you need to set the tone for the rest of 2020.”

If you’re not fully comfortable with the gym and want to slowly ease yourself into it, Lacey recommends starting with spin class. “It’s easy on the joints, you can ride in the back if you’re intimidated because the room is also dark, it’s time-efficient and fun!” she admits. “Hire a personal trainer or you can do virtual workouts that are cost-effective and private. Almost all virtual workouts have beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels that will help you find your fit.”

Anyone can set a fitness goal, but in order to really stick with it and achieve your goal, Lacey suggests not overthinking it. “You don’t think about it, you just do it,” she said. “The key to goal setting is by writing them down and making an action plan to achieve them. Find class that gets you going! There are instructors like me all around the country just waiting for you to step into their classes so we can transform you. Sign up for a challenge! I have a virtual two-week challenge coming up at the end of the month to REBOOT your fitness. Doing a challenge sets you in the right direction immediately. Sign up for a meal plan so you don’t have to even think about what you’re putting into your mouth.”

Lacey shared some other tips and tricks for staying fit this year, especially when it comes to your diet. She suggests “volumetrics.” “Eat more veggies with every meal! Have a broth-based soup for one meal every day; it will help flush out toxins and get your body nice and clean going into a new year. Drink lots of water; it’s just good for you all around. You should always have a glass of water by your side throughout the day. Carry a bag of nuts or an apple with you every day to stave off cravings so you don’t overeat when it’s time for lunch or dinner. Know what you’re going to order before you go into a restaurant. That way when you look at the menu you won’t be tempted by naughtier things that catch your eye. Say no to chips or the bread basket before it even starts to head your way.”