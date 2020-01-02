15 Photos Of Stars Hitting The Gym To Give You Inspiration To Workout In 2020

Considering new workouts as part of you New Year resolution? Before you pick up those weights and wrap up that Yoga mat, here are some of your favorite celebs heading to the gym to spark some inspiration for the New Year!

The old adage of every new year is “New year, new me!” But what about keeping with the same you and simply making this year the healthiest and happiest your body can be? Every new year brings a new resolution to exercise more, eat healthier options, and make this year the latest opportunity to render the best versions of ourselves. So, if you’re thinking about picking up some dumbbells, giving that personal trainer a call, or strutting into that spin class with a newfound confidence that only a clean slate can bring you, here a few celebs to inspire you to hit the gym and work towards your ideal body in 2020!

One star who has really inspired us to hit the gym with a positive frame of mind is none other than Ariel Winter, 21. The Modern Family actress, who has openly chronicled her workout routines on social media, has shown off the benefits of her gym-going for months. She even gushed about the results she has seen in an Instagram post from Oct. 8, 2019, captioning an intense workout video, “I am never the most excitedddd person to go to the gym, but feeling healthier and seeing the work you put in pay off really makes it worth it.” That’s a sentiment we can all get behind!

Maybe squeezing in a workout even on the holidays could be part of this year’s resolution! Consider Jennifer Lopez, 50, as an example! Although the multi-hyphenate talent has had a whirlwind year full of success, even she hasn’t taken a break from her rigorous workout routine. J. Lo was seen on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019, getting one last workout in before celebrating the holidays with her loving family. The Hustlers star looked incredibly fit. Of course, her fitness comes from continued priority maintenance of her health — and that means making time for the gym, regardless of what day it is! Self-care has no time limit, or specific day when it can be utilized.

Of course, who’s to say that you only have to hit the gym in order to workout? Make the world your own personal fitness course like Kaia Gerber, 18! On Oct. 24, 2019, the young supermodel proved that you can curate your exercise routine for any time, any place. Kaia was spotted working out with pal Tommy Dorfman, 27, on the sidewalks of New York City and was all smiles while working on her tone legs. Kaia, who sported a grey and white ensemble, used what appeared to be a resistance strap to work her leg muscles on the bright, sun-shiny day!

With 2020 officially here, we have our Yoga pants, trainers, and dumbbells ready to take on a new year by setting healthy goals. These stars, and more, have shown that when you work towards your ideal health, you feel better, smile brighter, and flaunt a whole new confidence! To see more stars hitting the gym to psyche you up for 2020, click through the gallery above!