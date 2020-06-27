See Pic
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off The Results Of Her Quarantine Workouts With Sexy New Pic Of Her Backside

Jennifer Lopez shows off her gym body and her huge diamond engagement ring as she leaves a gym with Alex Rodriguez. The happy couple held hands after the friday afternoon hour long workout with a personal trainer.Pictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5072711 150319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Jennifer Lopez shows off her taut tummy as she leaves the gym in preparation for her Super Bowl show. Jennifer stands out in sunglasses, leopard print leggings, and black sneakers. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez is dressed in bright red as she arrives for a regular work out in Miami. Jennifer Lopez was wearing red from top to bottom as she made her way into a Miami fitness studio on Christmas eve. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5137236 241219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Fitness fanatic Jennifer Lopez was looking fresh in all white as she left her gym with beau Alex Rodriguez in Miami. The Golden Globes nominated actress donned a quirky pair of cat eye shaped sunglasses with her crisp white workout gear and designer handbag for the Saturday morning sweat session. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5135727 141219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned behind while donning workout gear in an eye-catching Instagram photo and admitted she’s ‘back at it’ and ‘ready for the weekend.’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is looking fit and healthy in her latest Instagram pic and it’s proof that she didn’t let quarantine stop her from getting her regular workout sessions in! The singer flaunted her impressive toned backside in a pink sports bra and blue and pink leggings with air balloons on them as she posed in front of a bathtub on June 26 and she shared her thoughts in the caption. “Back at it and ready for the weekend. ☀️ @NiyamaSol,” the caption, which also included a tag for the company that makes her “Pink Paradise” leggings, read.

Jennifer’s fans were quick to share comments on her pic and it’s not surprising that most of them were positive. “Pretty in pink!!” one fan wrote. “I wanna be this when i turn 50 omg,” another wrote. “Her beauty is spectacular!” a third gushed. Others left heart emojis, which signified their love for J.Lo’s latest snapshot.

Jennifer is not shy about sharing her love of working out and she made sure to keep her regular visits to the gym right up until the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed them down. Since then, she’s been staying active at home and often shares pics and videos of herself enjoying various workouts, whether they include lifting weights or dancing in an awesome way that only she knows how to do.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez looking gorgeous in workout gear. (SplashNews)

When the “On The Floor” crooner is not focused on working out, she’s focused on spending time with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, and her two kids Max and Emme, 12. She and Alex took the time to attend a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, CA on June 7 and held handmade posters that were made by her twins. They read, “Black Lives Matter,” “BLM…#EnoughIsEnough,” and “Let’s Get Loud for Black Lives Matter.”

The proud mom revealed that it was her son Max who gave her the idea to attend, in the caption for a video she shared from the protest. “Max told me a few days ago: ‘you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd‘,” the caption read. “I said, ‘funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?’ And they did!!”