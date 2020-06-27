Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off The Results Of Her Quarantine Workouts With Sexy New Pic Of Her Backside

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned behind while donning workout gear in an eye-catching Instagram photo and admitted she’s ‘back at it’ and ‘ready for the weekend.’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is looking fit and healthy in her latest Instagram pic and it’s proof that she didn’t let quarantine stop her from getting her regular workout sessions in! The singer flaunted her impressive toned backside in a pink sports bra and blue and pink leggings with air balloons on them as she posed in front of a bathtub on June 26 and she shared her thoughts in the caption. “Back at it and ready for the weekend. ☀️ @NiyamaSol,” the caption, which also included a tag for the company that makes her “Pink Paradise” leggings, read.

Jennifer’s fans were quick to share comments on her pic and it’s not surprising that most of them were positive. “Pretty in pink!!” one fan wrote. “I wanna be this when i turn 50 omg,” another wrote. “Her beauty is spectacular!” a third gushed. Others left heart emojis, which signified their love for J.Lo’s latest snapshot.

Jennifer is not shy about sharing her love of working out and she made sure to keep her regular visits to the gym right up until the coronavirus pandemic temporarily closed them down. Since then, she’s been staying active at home and often shares pics and videos of herself enjoying various workouts, whether they include lifting weights or dancing in an awesome way that only she knows how to do.

When the “On The Floor” crooner is not focused on working out, she’s focused on spending time with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, and her two kids Max and Emme, 12. She and Alex took the time to attend a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, CA on June 7 and held handmade posters that were made by her twins. They read, “Black Lives Matter,” “BLM…#EnoughIsEnough,” and “Let’s Get Loud for Black Lives Matter.”

The proud mom revealed that it was her son Max who gave her the idea to attend, in the caption for a video she shared from the protest. “Max told me a few days ago: ‘you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd‘,” the caption read. “I said, ‘funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?’ And they did!!”