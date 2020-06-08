J.Lo & A-Rod Protest For Black Lives Matter After Her Son, 12, Urges Them To Use Their Platform

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were the latest celebs to join the Black Lives Matter protests on June 7. J.Lo revealed that her son, Max, was the one to tell them to use their ‘following’ to support the movement.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, marched for change at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on June 7. The couple protested with signs they made and vowed to continue protesting until changes are made. J.Lo and A.Rod held homemade posters made by Jennifer’s kids, Emme and Max, both 12, that read “Black Lives Matter,” “BLM…#EnoughIsEnough,” and “Let’s Get Loud for Black Lives Matter.”

The actress and singer shared a video of her day spent protesting with her fiance and revealed in her caption that it was Max who gave her the spark to use her platform to speak up. She wrote: “Max told me a few days ago: ‘you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.’ I said, ‘funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?’ And they did!! We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change.”

The baseball legend also posted photos and videos from his day of protesting with Jennifer. The couple held hands as they walked in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. A-Rod wrote he is “proud” to join the “peaceful protest” and help spread an “important message” to the world.

“All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear,” A-Rod captioned his post. “Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him. Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. America: It’s time to listen.”

The protests against police brutality and racial injustice have been going on for 2 weeks since the killing of George Floyd by police on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. There have been massive protests around the country, with dozens of celebrities marching for change. In addition to J.Lo and A-Rod, stars Halsey, Cole Sprouse, Kaia Gerber, Michael B. Jordan, Amber Riley, Keke Palmer, and more have protested for change.