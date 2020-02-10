Kylie Jenner Sparkles In Strapless Beaded Gown At Her 1st VF Oscars Party — Pics 

The ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party was full of A-list celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, who hit the red carpet at the high-profile event for the first time ever on Feb. 9. Of course, she looked incredible!

Kylie Jenner made her Vanity Fair Oscars Party debut in 2020! The makeup mogul hit the red carpet at the event in a super fierce look. She wore a strapless, navy blue gown, which was made up of intricate beading. The dress hugged her figure in all the right spots. Kylie completed the look with her hair styled sleek and straight, with a more minimalistic makeup look. “Couldn’t really sit in this, but it was worth it,” she captioned a photo of herself in the dress on Instagram. Her big sis, Kim Kardashian, also scored an invite to the VF party, and the ladies posed for some red carpet pics together.

After the Vanity Fair bash, Kylie went to another Oscars after-party, and changed into a second sexy look. This time, she wore an off-the-shoulder red dress, which featured a leg slit that went all the way up to her hip. Kylie posed for Instagram photos in the ensemble, sticking her leg out to put it on full display. She also added a chunky, statement necklace and completed the look with nude, pointy-toed heels. Stunning!

February has been quite a busy month for Kylie. She kicked it off with a massive second birthday party for her daughter, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. The party was complete with carnival rides, insane decorations and even huge heads that looked like Stormi. She spent time with Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, at the bash, proving they’re on amicable terms since their Sept. 2019 split. The day before the Oscars, Kylie attended family friend, Malika Haqq’s, baby shower, which was organized by Khloe Kardashian.

The bear-themed event was quite a lavish affair, with balloons and massive teddy bears adorning the room. Kris Jenner, Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann and more were also in attendance at the event. Of course, everyone posted tons of pics and videos on social media!

Meanwhile, Kylie is already getting ready for another high-profile event that’s coming up later this year — the Met Gala. On Feb. 6, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself at the 2019 Met Gala and captioned it, “I can’t wait for this year.” The event takes place on May 4 in New York City.