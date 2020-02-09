Stormi is the most adorable baby EVER! Doting mom, Kylie Jenner, broke the internet in 2019 when she sang ‘Rise and Shine’ to Stormi — and now her two-year-old daughter is stealing the spotlight!

Kylie Jenner‘s mini-me Stormi Webster, 2, has graced us with her rendition of the now-iconic “Rise and Shine” song. The 22-year-old mom broke the internet in Oct. 2019 when fans noticed her singing the song to her daughter in a video tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office. The makeup mogul took to Instagram on Feb. 8 to share the sweetest clip of little Stormi singing into a pink microphone in her play room. In the clip she can be heard saying “hello” multiple times into the microphone before Kylie says, “Sing something! Say ‘rise and shine’,” to which Stormi sings, “Rise and shine,” and looks at her mom proudly. The adorable toddler wore a pink hoodie, diamond stud earrings and a pink bow at the front of her head.

What started as a simple song she would sing to her daughter, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, 28, quickly exploded into a national phenomenon thanks to the power of the internet, and in particular the app Tik Tok. Various remixes of the song began circling the internet, and celebs like Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Kylie’s ex Tyga, and Caitlyn Jenner joined in on the fun, doing their own parodies of the song. Even a flight attendant got in on the action when he sang the song over the PA system to wake up some very tired passengers on a red eye flight from Los Angeles, CA to Dallas, TX.

Of course, being the business savvy woman she is, Kylie decided to monetize the situation, and started selling hilarious “Rise and Shine” merchandise in the days that followed her viral moment! Naturally, fans were super into the new threads and, Kylie was happy to cash-in on the song.

The new video comes just days after Kylie revealed her daughter has finally returned to calling her “mommy,” after having a stubborn spell where she referred to her mama by her first name instead. So cheeky!

In the Feb. 7 Instagram stories video, the adorable toddler is seen grinning and mouthing “hi mommy,” much to the cosmetics mogul’s delight. A couple of days earlier, Kylie shared a vid on Feb. 5 showing Stormi circling her mom and she kept saying “hi, Kylie.” “That’s not my name. My name’s ‘mommy!” Kylie said to Stormi. The little one kept on repeating “hi, Kylie” as she walked around and around. Kylie said “no” every time Stormi called her by her first name. We can’t get enough of these two!