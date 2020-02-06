See Pics
Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sexy Leather Dress & 38 More Times The KarJenners Loved The Leather Trend

Kylie Jenner
Kendall Jenner Chrome Hearts party, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Sep 2018 Wearing Alexandre Vauthier
Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a leather ensemble while out and about in New York City
Kylie Jenner, just like the rest of the KarJenner sisters, LOVES a leather look. Her black leather midi dress, worn on a day out in LA, was the perfect combo of edgy and sexy.

Kylie Jenner, 22, proved yet again that she has impeccable style when she rocked this leather number for a casual weekday outing in Los Angeles. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted heading out of a studio near her home in Calabasas, California, rocking a black leather midi dress with a high neckline and long sleeves. It may not have shown much skin, but the tight outfit, paired with stiletto sandals, was totally sexy. The $4090 Bottega Veneta dress is the perfect combination of classy and sultry.

The Kylie Cosmetics billionaire went with a natural makeup look, with a nude, matte lip and nude eyeshadow on her day out. She kept her hair glossy and free flowing. While this appears to be the first time Kylie’s rocked a leather midi, the mogul loves herself a leather look. In October 2019, Kylie stunned in a black leather mini dress from designer Alexander Wang. She showed off the sizzling look on Instagram — just days after it was revealed that she and Travis Scott broke up. It’s not just Kylie who loves wearing leather these days; all of her sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner — are in on the trend.

Khloe, 35, went for an edgy look while grabbing lunch in January 2019 with her BFF, Khadijah Haqq McCray, 36. For the LA outing, Khloe rocked a sheer turtleneck tucked into a black, leather miniskirt that laced up in the front. She paired the outfit with matching pumps and a purse, along with heart-shaped hoop earrings. So cute!

Kylie Jenner
Scroll through our gallery above to see 38 more times that the KarJenner sisters wore leather looks throughout the years. From Kourt’s trusty leather trench coat, to Kim’s fave colored mini dresses, there’s so much to check out.