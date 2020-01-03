Khloe Kardashian, 35, Sizzles In Sheer Top & Leather Mini Skirt After Reuniting With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is stepping into 2020 looking fierce. She rocked a sheer black top and corseted black mini-skirt for lunch in L.A. after reuniting with ex Tristan Thompson over the holidays.

Khloe Kardashian is showing off how she’s never looked better as she steps into a new decade. On Jan. 3, the 35-year-old went out to lunch with pregnant BFF Malika Haqq‘s twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, 36. Koko dressed to impress, wearing a very short black leather corseted mini-skirt that showed off her long, toned bare legs. She wore black heels to make them look even more impressive. Khloe rocked a black turtleneck that was sheer enough to show the outline of her black bra when the sunlight hit her.

The mother of one accessorized with large heart-shaped earrings, big black sunglasses to match her outfit and a black Hermes Birkin bag in which she carried a pair of folded up jeans as she headed into Villa Restaurant in Woodland Hills, just a stone’s throw from her Hidden Hills estate. When Khloe emerged from the eatery, she had changed from the skirt into the comfy jeans, likely from her Good American denim line, but kept the same turtleneck on. It turns out she was filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians upon arrival and during lunch, and appeared to want to change into something more relaxed once cameras stopped rolling.

Her ex Tristan Thompson, 28, has to be drooling over how amazing Khloe looked in her mini skirt. He’s been peppering her Instagram account with flirty compliments over how “beautiful” and “perfect” she is in an attempt to win her back after cheating on her in Feb. of 2019 with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, at a Los Angeles house party. That caused Khloe to break things off for good with the NBA player and father of her 18-month-old daughter True Thompson.

While Khloe isn’t interested in taking him back, they’re getting better at co-parenting True. Tristan even scored an invite to the Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve bash, but it was more as being on “daddy duty” and not as Khloe’s date. However, they did pose together as a family unit at the event, and Khloe included the photo of the once happy family together at the party in her 2019 end of year Instagram video.