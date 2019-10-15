Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In A Black Leather Dress As Fans Beg Her To Reunite With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner wowed her Instagram followers on Oct. 15 when she posted two steamy hot photos of herself showing off an incredible figure-flattering black leather dress.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is single and looking AMAZING! The makeup mogul took to Instagram on Oct. 15 to share two pics of herself sitting and posing in a hot black leather mini dress. The little sleeveless number showed off a lot of cleavage as well as Kylie’s long fit legs and she gave off a sexy vibe when she put both of her hands in her long dark hair in one of the photos. “can’t resist 🖤,” she captioned the snapshots. Check out Kylie’s eye-catching post HERE!

The new photos come just weeks after Kylie’s split from longtime love Travis Scott, 28, who is the father of her one-year-old daughter Stormi, made headlines on Oct. 1. The couple, who dated for two years, reportedly decided to take a break from their relationship but they made it clear that their number one priority is still their baby girl. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie tweeted shortly after the news made waves. Despite there also being cheating allegations against Travis, the rapper took to social media to deny them after the split and stated it’s “just simply not true”.

Although the young stars both seem to be content with the break, some fans have used the comments section of their social media posts to express sadness and wishes for them to get back together. “Y’all my parents so I better see y’all get back together,” one fan wrote. “You belong together!!! Get your girl” another wrote to Travis. “Get back with Kylie y’all were so cute together” a third commented.

There’s no indication of a reconciliation between Kylie and Travis anytime soon, but we’re wishing them both happiness regardless of what they choose in the future!