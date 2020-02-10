Khloe Kardashian’s Hair Makeover: Debuts Short Blonde Bob At Oscars Party – Before & After Pics

Khloe Kardashian looked gorgeous when she debuted a brand new super short blonde bob at Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party on Feb. 9!

Another day, another hairstyle for Khloe Kardashian, 35, who just debuted a brand new super short platinum blonde bob on February 9! Khloe attended Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party at Chateau Marmont in LA when she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve white gown with a lowcut neckline and a corset bodice. The best part of Khloe’s ensemble though wasn’t her white gown but her brand new short bob. Khloe had her hair down in effortless waves with the back of her hair cut so short it grazed the nape of her neck. As for the front of her hair, her new color was a platinum blonde hue which she showed off in loose curls that framed her face.

Khloe’s gorgeous new hairstyle came as quite the surprise considering one day before, Khloe threw her BFF Malika Haqq, a baby shower. At the shower, Khloe had her blonde hair down and straight in a long lob that ended at her shoulders. Not only was her hair much longer, but it was also a darker blonde and was pin-straight.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has shown off a blonde bob, in fact, she’s been rocking the hairstyle off and on for the past few months and we love the way it looks on her. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the Oscars after-party and aside from Khloe, all of her sisters were also in attendance looking just as gorgeous. Khloe’s older sis, Kim, 39, looked gorgeous in a sheer white ruffled Alexander McQueen gown that featured a corset bodice.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, 22, slayed in a sparkly strapless charcoal strapless gown which was covered in glitter and was form-fitting, highlighting Kylie’s fabulously toned figure. We love the way all of the KarJenners looked at the after-parties and you can click through the gallery above to see all of their stunning looks from the evening!