Hailey Baldwin Shows Major Leg In Sheer Black Dress With High Slit At Oscars Party

Is it safe to say Hailey Baldwin’s appearance at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was ‘leg-endary?’ Justin Bieber’s better half attended the bash in a black Versace gown that showed off her tanned and toned legs!

With an outfit like that, who needs a date? Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin, 23) attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party without her husband, Justin Bieber, 25, but that just meant more attention for her dress! Hailey bore all in a very chic, very sheer black Versace Couture dress. The gown had a very high slit, so Hailey could live out her full “Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars” fantasy. Every inch of Hailey’s toned and tanned legs was on display, and she accentuated her gams with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. To complete the outfit, she accentuated the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Hailey’s appearance comes one week after she and Justin made their long-awaited red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of his YouTube Original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons on Jan. 27. While walking on the red carpet, the couple paused and engaged in some sweet PDA. Justin and Hailey smooched for all to see, and Justin even patted his wife’s butt. Considering how affectionate they were, Justin was probably missing out on a chance to get close to his wife at the Vanity Fair gala. However, less than 24 hours before the Oscars, Justin was rocking Saturday Night Life. It seems he couldn’t stay out late in the Big Apple, jump on a jet, and rub shoulders with some A-Listers after the biggest night in Hollywood.

For better or worse, the Oscars – specifically, the Vanity Fair Oscars after party – hold a special place in Justin Bieber mythology. Justin famously attended the 2011 Vanity Fair party with Selena Gomez. Though the two were seen hanging out at a Philadelphia IHOP in 2010, this Vanity Fair soirée is considered by fans to be the moment that Jelena became official. Nearly a decade later, and both Justin and Selena are quite different than the baby-faced youngsters that dressed up that night. Most notably, Jelena is seemingly dead for good. Following Justin and Selena’s most recent (and last?) breakup in 2018, the “Yummy” singer moved on and found love with Hailey.

Hailey has attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party before, but her sole appearance – during the 2018 gala – was lest auspicious as Jelena’s coming out party. Hailey attended the event in a rose gold Atelier Versace chainmail dress. Justin and Hailey would skip out on the 2019 Oscars, which wasn’t that surprising. At that time, there were reports that he was seeking treatment for depression. He would actually address his mental health struggles in his 2020 YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which would also detail the making of his album, Changes. So, fingers crossed that they’ll attend the Vanity Fair bash next year.