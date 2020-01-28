Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Abs In Sequined Cutout Gown While Packing On PDA With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber couldn’t help but show off their love for the cameras when they appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of Justin’s YouTube docu-series ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons.’

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, couldn’t keep their hands — or lips! — off of each other on Jan. 27! Sparks flew when the couple appeared at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Justin’s YouTube Original docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons. Although the duo did pose for the cameras, with Hailey showing off her trim figure and a glimpse of her rock hard abdominal muscles in a black sequin dress, the duo did create some small moments of intimacy. Justin and Hailey truly packed on the PDA when shared a smooch at the event. At one point, Hailey even rested her left hand on her hubby’s chest, flashing the brilliant diamond ring and wedding band Justin gave her for their Sept. 2019 (second) wedding! It was such a meaningful night for Justin, who was ready to share a different side of himself with the world.

Justin Bieber: Seasons shows off a wholly unique part of Justin’s life after he shockingly canceled the rest of his “Purpose” tour dates in 2017. Over roughly four years, the “Love Yourself” singer has gone through a slew of ups and downs, which will be chronicled from Justin’s perspective in the docu-series. And Hailey plays a major role. “There’s a lot of pressure [on Justin] that a lot of people don’t see,” Hailey says in the trailer, which also featured an endearing moment where Justin serenaded his love. “Maybe by watching this,” Hailey adds, “people will kind of get a glimpse into his world.”

Justin’s world, meanwhile, appears to be on getting brighter and more full of hope for the future. He’s already dropped his first single, “Yummy,” along with an accompanying music video that fans have gone wild over. The visual accompaniment to the track, which debuted on Jan. 3 in time for the new year and decade, featured the singer in a restaurant surrounded by decadent treats. Justin showed off his pink hair in the music video, as well, while he gyrated around and sang the catchy hook. What’s more, there’s so much that Justin is looking forward to sharing with his fans in the coming months!

In the next year, Justin will head back out on tour and release his fifth studio album — his first since 2015’s Purpose! In the thrilling video announcement from Dec. 24, Justin added that he is “excited to perform it [the album] and tour it. We all have different stories, I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music I love the most of anything I’ve done.” Fans cannot wait to see what Justin has in store next!