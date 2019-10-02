Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding Dress: She Weds Justin Bieber In Gorgeous Off-The-Shoulder Gown
Hailey Baldwin opted for the classic bridal style — long veil, strapless gown — to walk down the aisle with Justin Bieber on Sept. 30. Her groom also followed tradition in a black and white tuxedo, topped off with a bow tie!
Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding dress is here, and it’s spectacular. The model married Justin Bieber for a second time on Sept. 30, and she looked beautiful in a white off-the-shoulder gown, complemented by a veil with a long trail of tulle cascading down her back — a traditional bride! Hailey has waited a year to wear this dress, since she revealed that she had chosen the designer in a Sept. 2018 interview with The Cut. She also wore an off-the-shoulder dress for her rehearsal dinner on Sept. 27, which was a vegan silk piece from the couture collection of Vivienne Westwood.
When Justin and Hailey first got married, it was a simple courthouse wedding on Sept. 13, 2018. They signed the right papers and walked out as husband and wife…while wearing their casual streetwear. After more than a year of planning, though, Hailey and Justin finally had their official ceremony, where they got to celebrate their union with family and friends for the first time. This meant that Hailey finally got to wear the wedding dress of her dreams, and she was the most stunning bride EVER!