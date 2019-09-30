Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Get Married (Again) In South Carolina Wedding

After shocking the showbiz world by suddenly tying the knot in Sept. 2018, Justin Bieber and his new wife Hailey Baldwin finally had their big celebration with friends and family more than one year later!

It’s official! Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, are husband and wife. The youngsters shocked the world with their surprise “legal” wedding, which took place at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. However, it wasn’t until Sept. 30 that they made things official with a big celebration! The high-profile couple exchanged their “I do’s” in front of 154 guests at Somerset Chapel on the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, according to PEOPLE.

After the vows were recited against the sunset, the wedding festivities reportedly moved onto a post-ceremony cocktail hour, with a formal reception and plated dinner to follow at the Wilson Ballroom, PEOPLE added. Wedding guests included Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Joan Smalls and the groom’s manager, Scooter Braun! Justin tied the knot in style. Right before the exchange of vows, he shared a photo of the “lil wedding gift” he got for himself — a gold Audemars Piguet watch.

Justin and Hailey’s initial courthouse marriage came just two months after they shocked fans by getting engaged during a July 2018 trip to the Bahamas. Fan photos and videos from their post-engagement celebration revealed that Justin had popped the question, and he then confirmed the news in a romantic Instagram post. The rekindling of this pair’s relationship was quite a whirlwind, as they had only just started seeing each other again a little over a month before the proposal. Prior to that, they briefly dated at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016. However, they lived very separate lives before reuniting!

In fact, just weeks before the reunion, Hailey was walking the Met Gala red carpet with Shawn Mendes, and Justin was seeing his other on/off love, Selena Gomez, from Oct. 2017 until the beginning of March 2018. However, once the Biebs and Hailey rekindled things, they were practically inseparable — and they have been ever since!

The pair’s celebratory wedding was actually postponed several times before they finally settled on the end-of-September date. Luckily, they were finally able to find a time when all of their friends and family members could gather for the celebration they deserved!