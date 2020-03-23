Gallery
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Relive Their Sweet PDA Moments As They Couple Up While Staying Home

justin bieber hailey baldwin
REX/Shutterstock
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber'Justin Bieber: Seasons' TV show premiere, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2020
West Hollywood, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sweetly kiss while out in WeHo. Justin and Hailey look in love as they share a kiss and hold each other while out for a walk. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Even though they’re stuck at home, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s love is going strong! Now, we’re taking a look back at their cutest PDA moments!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are keeping each other busy while in quarantine together! The couple have been sending their fans a lot of fun updates featuring the daily goings on at Justin’s Ontario mansion. But regardless of whether they are indoors or outside, these two lovebirds simply cannot contain their love for one another! While Justin and Hailey stay indoors, we’re taking a look back at their cutest couple moments!

It’s honestly no surprise that Hailey and Justin are getting on so well during their time in quarantine. In fact, they’re treating their retreat from the world like a second honeymoon! “Justin and Hailey are treating this time together as almost like a honeymoon. They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies. They are praying together and he is singing her songs, and they are just being close and trying to pass the time anyway they can,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The source added, “It is working out great because they have so many outlets so if they want to go online to treat their fans they will do it, it is actually very fun for them currently. They aren’t pulling out all of their hair just yet, it is all very fun.”

These two are definitely keeping things fun while in Justin’s home country of Canada! During an Instagram live on March 19 with their pal Judah Smith, who is pastor of the Churchome, Hailey and Justin showed off their love my giving each other a ton of kisses and snuggling up in front of the camera. Justin was totally overcome by how much he adored his stunning wife and said under his breath, “This is the love of my life. This is my whole existence. She’s my favorite.” How sweet!

Justin gives Hailey a smooch while the pair hit the red carpet at the premiere of his docuseries ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons.’ Hailey looked stunning in her sequined black dress [the red carpet at the premiere of his docuseries ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ [REX/Shutterstock].
But this level of affection is nothing new for the couple, who had their stunning second wedding in September 2019. Whether they are hitting a red carpet or simply enjoying the day out and about, Justin and Hailey have a love like no other and are always so proud to show it off. Furthermore, fans absolutely love seeing the two so smitten, proving that their relationship can really go the distance!

justin bieber hailey baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a kiss in the park [SplashNews].
Just as our source explained, “Justin feels blessed for several reasons right now, but it definitely helps that he and Hailey were able to make it to Canada before the border closed because that’s his home and where he feels safest with Hailey during this pandemic.” To see more of Justin and Hailey’s sweetest PDA moments together, click through the gallery!