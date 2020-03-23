Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Relive Their Sweet PDA Moments As They Couple Up While Staying Home

Even though they’re stuck at home, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s love is going strong! Now, we’re taking a look back at their cutest PDA moments!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are keeping each other busy while in quarantine together! The couple have been sending their fans a lot of fun updates featuring the daily goings on at Justin’s Ontario mansion. But regardless of whether they are indoors or outside, these two lovebirds simply cannot contain their love for one another! While Justin and Hailey stay indoors, we’re taking a look back at their cutest couple moments!

It’s honestly no surprise that Hailey and Justin are getting on so well during their time in quarantine. In fact, they’re treating their retreat from the world like a second honeymoon! “Justin and Hailey are treating this time together as almost like a honeymoon. They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies. They are praying together and he is singing her songs, and they are just being close and trying to pass the time anyway they can,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The source added, “It is working out great because they have so many outlets so if they want to go online to treat their fans they will do it, it is actually very fun for them currently. They aren’t pulling out all of their hair just yet, it is all very fun.”

These two are definitely keeping things fun while in Justin’s home country of Canada! During an Instagram live on March 19 with their pal Judah Smith, who is pastor of the Churchome, Hailey and Justin showed off their love my giving each other a ton of kisses and snuggling up in front of the camera. Justin was totally overcome by how much he adored his stunning wife and said under his breath, “This is the love of my life. This is my whole existence. She’s my favorite.” How sweet!

But this level of affection is nothing new for the couple, who had their stunning second wedding in September 2019. Whether they are hitting a red carpet or simply enjoying the day out and about, Justin and Hailey have a love like no other and are always so proud to show it off. Furthermore, fans absolutely love seeing the two so smitten, proving that their relationship can really go the distance!

Just as our source explained, “Justin feels blessed for several reasons right now, but it definitely helps that he and Hailey were able to make it to Canada before the border closed because that’s his home and where he feels safest with Hailey during this pandemic.” To see more of Justin and Hailey’s sweetest PDA moments together, click through the gallery!