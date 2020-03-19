Justin Bieber Makes Out With Wife Hailey Baldwin While Quarantined Together: ‘She’s The Love Of My Life’

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are continuing their love fest while under self-quarantine for the coronavirus. The pair kissed and cuddled in an IG live video.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought Justin Bieber, 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, closer together than ever. They couple is holed up in his $5 million Ontario mansion while self-quarantining and have made it clear that all they need is each other. The pair did an Instagram live on March 19 with their pal Judah Smith, who is pastor of the Churchome. “Look at these lovebugs,” Judah proclaimed as the couple held each other in their arms and Justin planted sweet kisses on Hailey.

“This is the love of my life. This is my whole existence. She’s my favorite,” Justin cooed while planting smooches on his lady. Hailey kept looking into the camera with a huge smile on her face, adoring every second of her husband’s affection. He then asked Hailey, “What do you want to do babe? Do you want to go for another ride around the property?”

Justin’s Ontario estate is on 101 acres of land and includes a lakefront access. On March 18, Justin shared a pic of the couple kissing following a snowmobile ride with the frozen lake in the background. He captioned the photo, “My quarantine partner.” Later in the IG live, Justin asked Hailey, “You wanna walk? You wanna go on a walk down to the water?” Hailey nodded yes. “Let’s do it. I love you,” he then told her as they continued to smooch.

Ontario native Justin and Hailey bailed from their Beverly Hills mansion and headed to his place in Canada to self-quarantine for the time being. So far they’ve passed the time by doing fun TikTok dance videos, as well as lots of cuddling and kissing. Even though his province is in lockdown because of the coronavirus, Justin’s place has everything. Tons of land to play on, a two-story wine room, private gym, a games room and home cinema.