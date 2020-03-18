Justin Bieber Passionately Kisses Hailey Baldwin In Canada & Calls Her His ‘Quarantine Partner’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are continuing to make the most of their self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak. The singer kissed his wife and called her his ‘quarantine partner’ in a new pic.

Justin Bieber 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, continue to be the cutest self-quarantining celebrity couple out there during the coronavirus pandemic. The pair is holed up in his $5 million Ontario, Canada mansion after leaving Los Angeles. The singer shared an Instagram photo on March 18 passionately kissing his wife. He captioned it “My quarantine partner,” and in under one hour it had nearly 1.5 million likes. With so many people being forced to work from home or are out of work because of the heath crisis, it’s so heartwarming to see their love.

Since Justin’s spread is over 101 acres on a lakeside, it looks like Jailey got outside to get some fresh air. They’re both wearing heavy winter coats and hats in the pic, and they each have goggles on. It looks like the might have gone on a snowmobile ride due to the eyewear, and the frozen lake can be seen in the background.

The sweet snap comes a day after Justin and Hailey stayed indoors. The couple passed the time by doing a TikTok dance video to Lil Jackie‘s 2018 song “Slidegang!”, which has become a major hit again thanks to the app. Hailey looked comfy in a plaid short sleeved pajama top and shorts set, while Justin donned a white long-sleeved tee and grey sweats. They both wore just socks on their feet as they performed their dance routine, which fans went wild for. Even pal Kylie Jenner commented “I love you guys,” for how adorable they were. Hailey shared the video to her Instagram, which is now closing in on five million likes.

Justin was spotted wearing a face mask on March 13 while out and about in Beverly Hills. He and Hailey have since decamped Los Angeles for Ontario, but the province just went under a state of emergency on March 17 due to the coronavirus outbreak. That means bars, restaurants, concert venues, theaters, public libraries, daycare and recreation centers across Ontario will be closed until March 31 at the earliest. But Justin’s sweet mansion includes a two-story wine room, private gym, a games room and home cinema, as well as his 100 plus acres of land to play on. So he and Hailey will be able to ride out isolation just fine.