Sophie Turner, Miley Cyrus, & More Stars Self-Quarantining As Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens

As fear of coronavirus sweeps the globe, many celebrities, including Sophie Turner, have made the decision to quarantine to lower the risk of exposing themselves to the illness.

While some celebrities are still being photographed out and about, many are practicing social distancing and even self-quarantining as fear of coronavirus strengthens in the United States. Miley Cyrus has been very vocal about her decision to isolate herself during this time. She’s posted several memes and videos to reveal her decision to support social distancing, and even shared a pic to prove that she’s doing it herself. In the image, which was shared on her Instagram story, Miley was surrounded by her dogs, and she captioned it, “Social distancing with a few exceptions.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also aren’t taking any chances. Sophie posted a photo of the married couple on her Instagram story, where they’re both wearing face masks and gloves to avoid contact with anyone who might be infected. “No f***ing around,” Sophie captioned the pic. “Stay safe everyone.” Sophie is reportedly pregnant with her and Joe’s first child, so we don’t blame her for taking extreme caution! The same could be said for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who are also both pregnant and making a point to self-quarantine.

Nikki posted a photo of the sisters hanging out by the pool in their bikinis, putting their baby bumps on full display. “Being pregnant and already getting influenza in my first trimester, there was no question about immediately going into hibernation,” Nikki wrote. “I have been hibernating for a week or so already.”

Katy Perry is another star who is currently pregnant. She was in Australia when the Coronavirus outbreak got very serious, and she flew home as fast as she could so she could isolate herself. Her fiance, Orlando Bloom, was filming Carnival Row, and when production on the show was halted, he immediately rushed home to be quarantined with his lady.

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, have had to quarantine separately after she displayed symptoms of the coronavirus. Heidi was not able to get tested when she first started having the symptoms, but eventually, she and Tom were both given tests, and are remaining apart as they await their results.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are quarantined in Australia after they were both diagnosed with coronavirus while down under. The diagnosis came while Tom was filming the new Elvis Presley biopic, and production on the film was suspended for the time being.

Other celebrities who have decided to self quarantine include Michelle Pfeiffer, April Love Geary, Christina Anstead, Charles Barkley, Joy Behar and many more. We will continue to update this post as more stars announce their decisions to do so.