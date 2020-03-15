Sophie Turner, who is reportedly pregnant, and hubby Joe Jonas are staying as safe as possible amidst the growing outbreak over the Coronavirus.

Sophie Turner, 24, and husband Joe Jonas, 30, are taking the Coronavirus seriously. The reportedly pregnant Game of Thrones actress just posted a photo of the couple rocking white face masks and black latex gloves to her Instagram story on Sunday, Mar. 15. “No f*****g around, stay safe everyone,” she pointedly captioned the image, tagging “@joejonas.” The pair both give the camera a thumbs up in the car selfie snapped by Sophie, with Joe in the drivers seat. We’re glad to see them taking precautions, especially with Sophie’s reported condition!

The duo were bundled up for the outing, with Sophie sporting an oversized black bomber jacket sporting the blue logo of the New York Giants and a black beanie by luxury French sportswear brand Moncler. With her blonde hair down, the British-born actress appeared to be make-up free as she showed off her gorgeously long eyelashes. Playing off of the electric blue logo of the Giants, Joe opted for a matching hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans, accessorizing with a black Balenciaga cap, and silver watch.

Later at home, the couple appeared to practice some self-quarantine time with a short but sweet TikTok video! The quick snippet opened with a heavy sigh from Joe, before he selected “distorted” selfie. A bored Sophie, clad in a gray hoodie, looked somewhat bored as she stared into the camera. “Slowly losing our minds,” Joe appropriately captioned the post.

The post comes fresh off the pairs romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Mar. 7. Despite reports swirling for weeks that Sophie and Joe are expecting their first child together, the couple have yet to confirm the news themselves. On the getaway, Sophie once again kept her stomach and possibly growing bump covered with a strategically placed blue towel while opting for a sporty one-piece swimsuit.

Over the past few weeks, the Dark Phoenix star has been rocking a number of loose-fitting ensembles, including overalls and bomber jackets to possibly cover up the bump. Just weeks ago, the couple were also galavanting around Europe for the Jonas Bros. tour dates, which included stops in Italy prior to the lockdown.