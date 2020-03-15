Miley Cyrus Begs Fans To Stay ‘Human’ During Outbreak: ‘No One Needs Every Soup In the Store’

Miley Cyrus had a strong message for fans who are practicing social distancing, just days after she and boyfriend Cody Simpson posted videos of themselves cleaning their home.

From sold-out hand sanitizer to emptied out food aisles, Miley Cyrus, 27, isn’t liking what she’s seeing at grocery stores — and took to Instagram with a message. “Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing,” she began her lengthy post on Sunday, Mar. 15. “NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials,” she reminded her 105 million followers.

“This is a great time to practice restraint… it’s incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking , but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate,” Miley continued, adding that, “There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!” She captioned a hilarious throwback video from her Hannah Montana days, perfectly re-posting a scene describing an “emergency — a really big emergency.” The short video features Hannah/Miley’s BFF Lilly — played by Emily Osment — rushing into her Malibu home with bags of groceries.

Seemingly, the Disney character predicted something similar to the Coronavirus way back in the mid-2000’s! Miley followed up her post with a slew of other throwback clips fitting for the current climate, including a hilarious one of her rocking a face mask when going into her brothers room! “Day 2 Quarantine. This is the REAL ME. RIGHT NOW,” she captioned the video. In another, Emily’s Lilly went on a cleaning spree at Hannah’s home, and even left Billy Ray Cyrus’ guitar smelling fresh. “Find yourself a Lilly….#HannahMontanaPredictedCoronavirus,” Miley added to the caption.

Miley’s post comes amidst urging from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Government to practice social distancing as a means to stop the spread of the highly-contagious COVID-19. In panic, many Americans have been stockpiling on groceries and cleaning supplies — leaving grocery stores without enough product for other shoppers. Fans applauded Miley for taking a stand in her post, writing, “speaking that truth” and “thank you for this.” Others added, “well said Miley” and added clapping emojis as a form of support.

The post comes just days after Miley cancelled her upcoming bushfire charity concert in Australia, which was scheduled for Mar. 24. Shortly after, the “Wrecking Ball” singer and her boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, shared back-to-back videos of themselves cleaning and disinfecting her kitchen!