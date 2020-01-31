Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals ‘Hannah Montana’ Prequel Is In The Works & He’d ‘Do It In A Heartbeat’

Sweet niblets! Bill Ray Cyrus confesses in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL that a ‘Hannah Montana’ prequel is coming soon to a TV near you, and he’s more than ready for it.

It’s been nine years since Hannah Montana graced our screens, but that’s about to change. Billy Ray Cyrus, who played the father to real-life daughter Miley Cyrus‘ character on the Disney Channel classic, let HollywoodLife in on a secret during an EXCLUSIVE interview: a series about his character is in the works! “They’re talking about doing a prequel, which to me, I would do that in a heartbeat,” Billy Ray, 58, told us. “Because that means I get to get my mullet back.” Mullet aside, this is extremely exciting for Hannah Montana fans. Four seasons and two movies simply weren’t enough!

“I think there’s a whole story that led up to Miley becoming Hannah Montana,” the singer said. Billy Ray’s character, Robby Stewart, was a popular country star who performed under the name Robbie Ray (sound familiar?). He retired from the industry to take care of his two kids after his wife passed away, and later became his daughter’s manager and producer. Miley wasn’t the only person who rocked a disguise throughout the show. To protect Miley’s identity, Robby wore a fake mustache and used a fake voice so nobody would put two and two together when they realized he was her dad.

When that didn’t work, he just said that Robbie Ray was Hannah Montana’s dad, or went by Mr. Montana. So, there’s obviously a lot of material to work with if Disney chose to explore Robby’s background! Billy Ray was amazing as the wacky dad, but he didn’t think he was the right person to hire for the role. “They had cast me as her dad, and I said, ‘They should get a real actor. I don’t want to mess that show up. They should get a real actor to play her dad, because this is a great script and a great concept,” the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer told HollywoodLife. “‘It’s going to blow Miley up. It’s going to be big.'”

Billy Ray also spoke to us about his soon-to-be classic Super Bowl LIV commercial for Doritos. The commercial shows two cowboys, his “Old Town Road” collaborator Lil Nas X and actor Sam Elliot, competing in an epic dance battle. Billy Ray comes in at the end with a funny line — watch HERE. “I hope you have as much fun watching it as I had fun making it,” Billy Ray said. “Truly, [it was] a highlight of my life and career, being a part of this. This is the first time it Cool Ranch Doritos has run a commercial during the Super Bowl. It’s just a really cool honor, and fun. Again, the fun of the song. When you hop on ‘Old Town Road’, that horse will ride.”